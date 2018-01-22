from the why-do-we-need-artificial-intellegence-anyway dept.
Israeli researchers train fish to drive robotic car:
A goldfish has successfully driven a robotic car, claims new research from Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, discovered as part of an experiment to explore animal behavior.
The researchers wanted to know whether animals' innate navigational abilities are universal or are restricted to their home environments. Taking the premise to the extreme, they designed a set of wheels under a goldfish tank with a camera system to record and translate the fish's movements into forward and back and side-to-side directions to the wheels. By doing so, they discovered that a goldfish's navigational ability supersedes its watery environs.
Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Behavioural Brain Research. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0166432821005994?via%3Dihub
The researchers tested whether the fish was really navigating by placing a clearly visible target on the wall opposite the tank. After a few days of training, the fish navigated to the target. Moreover, they were able to do so even if they were interrupted in the middle by hitting a wall, and they were not fooled by false targets placed by the researchers.
Link includes a video that is pretty convincing. The fish does at least as good of a job as the early qualifying attempts I saw for the first Grand Challenge Darpa competition.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 18, @09:25PM
Maybe Tesla could accelerate their auto-driver development by adding a few C. auratus processors in clear tanks on the corners of the vehicles?
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Tuesday January 18, @09:28PM
Will drive the car straight into the river and occupy its west bank.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 18, @09:35PM
I used to throw fishing lines with no hook but a float into the local lake with friends. Idea being, fishing is fun and productive. Sitting under a tree reading a book is a waste of time.
I'm actually not kidding here. When I was a kid dad took me hook and release fishing, and I never believed the fish were happy campers in that scenario.
I really suck at smalltalk. I just asked the woman cutting my hair what she did for a living.