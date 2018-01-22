from the Pew!-Pew!-Pew! dept.
FedEx Asks Permission to Install Anti-Missile Lasers on Its Cargo Jet:
FedEx has asked the US Federal Aviation Administration if it could install anti-missile lasers on cargo jets, according to a request filed earlier this month. The FAA request is set to be published on the public register next week.
Heat-seeking missiles detect and target heat from cargo jet engines, and because these planes are less maneuverable that a fighter jet, they're hard to shake off. Gizmodo reports that anti-missile lasers act like a distraction, shining an infrared laser directly at the missile to disrupt its ability to track a heat signature.
Although it may seem out of left field, supply chain issues have been causing food and product shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last year, hackers even deployed ransomware attacks on a major agricultural services provider. With those cyberpunk logistics challenges in mind, FedEx's application makes a little more sense.
"In recent years, in several incidents abroad, civilian aircraft were fired upon by man-portable air defense systems," the application letter reads.
[...] When FedEx first tested similar equipment back in 2008, CBS reported the lasers were eye-safe. In addition, Gizmodo reports that the current application includes new features, reporting and important safety information for airline crew. The lasers really shouldn't pose a problem to civilians on the ground, then, and it makes us wonder — should all passenger planes have this tech?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 19, @12:03AM (5 children)
"What do you do for a living, Old Man?"
"I'm a retired Air Crew Weapons Officer."
"Oh, you're Air Force, or Navy?"
"No no, Fedex!"
(Score: 2, Touché) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 19, @12:15AM (3 children)
You are never, ever, ever going to get to fire weapons in a military or corporate context, you inbred, color-blind derptard. Deal with it already.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @12:20AM (2 children)
The military doesn't hire transvestites either, so you'll both be sitting on the porch of the old folks home reminiscing about unemployment. You make such a cute couple.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 19, @12:40AM (1 child)
Hey, I *like* some articles of mens' clothing, okay? They're better built than what gets marketed to us and steel-toed workboots are awesome. That doesn't make me a cross-dresser, it makes me someone who likes durability in her clothes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @01:01AM
I can't blame you. How do so many women live without usable pockets?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @12:22AM
This is how Robocop started. You start with putting anti-missile lasers on cargo planes, and you end up with corporate machine gun wielding robots.
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Wednesday January 19, @12:15AM (2 children)
Surely, if whoever intends to shoot down a FedEx jet is serious, they'd soon begin deploying countermeasures to defeat the laser. What would that look like? Malware in whatever computer controlled the laser? But why stop there? If a 3rd party can take control of the FedEx laser, could it be used for some other purpose during flight?
This could get interesting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @12:23AM
Yes, never underestimate the ingenuity of UPS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @01:04AM
Wouldn't the simpler countermeasure be 1 more missile than the plane has lasers?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 19, @12:23AM
Or are they just asking for a friend [wikimedia.org]?
