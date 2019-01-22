from the it-has-begun dept.
Now You Can Rent a Robot Worker:
Polar Manufacturing has been making metal hinges, locks, and brackets in south Chicago for more than 100 years. Some of the company's metal presses—hulking great machines that loom over a worker—date from the 1950s. Last year, to meet rising demand amid a shortage of workers, Polar hired its first robot employee.
The robot arm performs a simple, repetitive job: lifting a piece of metal into a press, which then bends the metal into a new shape. And like a person, the robot worker gets paid for the hours it works.
Jose Figueroa, who manages Polar's production line, says the robot, which is leased from a company called Formic, costs the equivalent of $8 per hour, compared with a minimum wage of $15 per hour for a human employee. Deploying the robot allowed a human worker to do different work, increasing output, Figueroa says.
"Smaller companies sometimes suffer because they can't spend the capital to invest in new technology," Figueroa says. "We're just struggling to get by with the minimum wage increase."
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @07:50PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Touché) by DrkShadow on Wednesday January 19, @07:51PM
Well, it's a robot Arm. You can get attachments for the end of the arm -- including ones that try to very much mimic the grip of a hand.
Does that work for you?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @08:07PM (3 children)
Here's there own press release: https://formic.co/resources/polar-hardware-deployment-press-release [formic.co]
So no upfront costs which I wasn't expecting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @08:27PM (1 child)
A higher minimum wage results in increased automation. This is because the automation results in lower operating costs. The higher minimum wage can provide the push to invest in automation. Some low skilled jobs will be permanently lost as a result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @08:56PM
At most that speeds the process up. Eventually, bots will be cheaper even than slaves.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday January 19, @08:56PM
"Great" SLA...
On the other hand, I guess that's no worse than what you get from human workers.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 19, @08:26PM (4 children)
how is this different to large, automated plants, where there is a machine ("robot"?) for each step in the process, and each feeds the next?
This enables large numbers of employees to 'do other things' (usually, "get a job elsewhere")
How many individual steps does the machine need to perform before it is a robot?
Is every conveyor belt a 'robot', or only if it is leased?
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday January 19, @08:46PM
When you factor in the cost of health insurance and unemployment in addition to the base salary it adds up to a lot more than the usual min. wage a Human gets. For a small company it could benifit them greatly as they can afford more "workers" doing the repetative and sometimes dangerous tasks for substantially less than a Human which would free up funds for hiring Humans for the tasks that need more adaptability and multi-roll abilities. It could potentially make workers with "Jack of all trades" skill sets that much more valuable.
That said I agree with you that for larger companies, or even smaller ones that run more production line style operations this kind of "rent a bot" option will displace Humans and likely leave them unemployed.
This is another situation where something new, be it a high versatility bot or a desktop computer with basic office software, may end up having a much larger impact on it's targeted area than originally expected.
Time will tell, as it has with every other new application of technology.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 19, @08:53PM
The difference is the huge up-front investment to build a large automated plant. You won't do that unless you've got the money to invest. This, on the other hand, has no more up-front cost than hiring another worker. The investment risk lies completely with the company providing the robot.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday January 19, @08:59PM
The line between "robot" and "machine" is very fuzzy. Usually, the line gets drawn around programmability, but it is completely arbitrary.
E.x. a fully automated stamping line can have a coil feed metal into the stamping head and the die eject the scrap and parts into separate bins. That's a machine. If you replace the die ejector with a two-DOF arm and actuator that pulls the part out of the die, most people will call that a robot... even if it's dumb as a rock.
It's arbitrary.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 19, @09:00PM
Back in the late wire-wrapping days, we had a couple of employees who built our wire-wrapped prototypes. They did a good job, as good as you can with wire wrap, but... they were people, people who had a bad habit of leaving when it got hot in Miami to "visit their sick mothers in New York," and then when it would get cold in New York they would show up in Miami again and ask if they could have their old job back. Well - good wire wrap techs are hard to find, so we did take them back through about 5 cycles of this, but... one July we wanted a prototype, and we didn't want to wait until October-November to get it started, and we didn't really want it wire wrapped anyway, so, for less than the cost of 6 months of their salaries we got a circuit board milling machine - and while it wasn't perfect, it was better in so many ways, particularly if you wanted more than one of something... and the wire wrappers didn't get their jobs back this time when they showed up in October, but on her last trip out of the building one did manage to slip and fall on the same doorstep they had used every work day for 7+ years without incident, and that initiated a lawsuit that drug on for another 7+ years.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday January 19, @08:37PM (3 children)
$8 sounds nice, especially for something one might need only briefly. But what ARE the upfront costs for something like this, if needed for a permanent basis?
How does this thing handle unexpected situations? Given that a human was doing the job, and not a machine in the first place, it stands to reason some part of the job involved things only a human could manage.
Like any "as a service" this opens up the possibility for the company leasing these things to nickel-and-dime someone to death. Need to add a skill? $$$$ Need to adapt to even very slightly different changes? $$$$. Use it more than a contract states? $$$$ "Fix" it every time there is a "problem"? $$$$.
You know, once they figure out how to make these things walk properly, we will finally have the robots promised in early science fiction stories - with with all the "as a service" badness of modern day enterprise shit.
Kill me.
"bdbdbdbdbd... the function KILL ME will cost extra $$$$, Buck. Or you can listen to some advertisements first..."
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Wednesday January 19, @08:48PM
I'm wondering if that calculates in the unemployment insurance, medical insurance, paid vacation, payroll taxes, etc. that are "hidden" employee costs -- what's left is as if they're paying the machine $8/hr (but really a human at minimum wage costs the company $36/hr and the robot costs $28/hr)
That's what the single human-overseer is for. This is a sheetmetal press, right? So part goes in, robot pushes a button, mechanical machine does its work, machine pulls part out. What's to go wrong? Figure out how to make that part not go wrong. Like optimizing efficiency in an engine -- if a part fails, design that part to not fail. Over time, the process will be improved such that there are no un-handled / unexpected scenarios. Of course it will be an issue at first.
Only if you change the process. If you're doing something for 50+ years, you're probably not doing that much.
See above. They're paying hourly(?), so if it works overtime, it works overtime. Extra orders leading to increased production -- what a wonderful problem to have! (And you don't have to find another human!)
Note the provider, break-fix is on the provider. You're only billed for the time the robot is running.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @08:50PM
Yes, that is the plan. Replace workers with robots, lower fertility rates, start a few pandemics and wars, etc.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday January 19, @09:00PM
From the article
Sounds like the upfront costs are non existent beyond the initial installation of the hardware and associated safety equipment.
Factor in the extra costs of a Human like unemployment and health insurance payments the company has to make using a bot makes a lot of sense for the erpetative and potentially dangerous tasks on a production floor. Just until now its usually been to costly to install a bot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @08:49PM
I recall a story published in an early 90s issue of Analog SF&F where the Upper-Middle/Bourgeoisie-class had moved on from being Landlords and Property 'developers', to doing this same thing of owning/shareholding of Robot stock that were rented out to Industry (..and gaining control over it)... As the author didn't protect this into being a Bad Thing for the rest of society, I suspected their motivation was proselytizing the idea...
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday January 19, @08:53PM
The bare minimum wage is one thing, but when comparing to a Full-Time Employee it's even cheaper. Due to the fact that with a full-time employee you have things like, paid time off, overtime pay, and pesky things like insurance. Trust me, the insurance for a thing is much cheaper than medical insurance. In the event that you don't even have to pay that, just the $8 an hour, you as an employer are getting quite the deal. You could have twice as many robots and still come out ahead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @09:08PM
