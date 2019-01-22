from the it's-[almost]-all-in-your-head? dept.
More Than Two-Thirds of Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Events Are Due to Placebo Effect:
The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking a treatment with no pharmacological therapeutic benefit – a sugar pill, or a syringe full of saline, for example. While the exact biological, psychological, and genetic underpinnings of the placebo effect are not well understood, some theories point to expectations as the primary cause and others argue that non-conscious factors embedded in the patient-physician relationship automatically turn down the volume of symptoms. Sometimes placebo effects can also harm –the so-called "nocebo effect" occurs when a person experiencing unpleasant side effects after taking a treatment with no pharmacological effects. That same sugar pill causing nausea, or that syringe full of saline resulting in fatigue.
In a new meta-analysis of randomized, placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccine trials, researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) compared the rates of adverse events reported by participants who received the vaccines to the rates of adverse events reported by those who received a placebo injection containing no vaccine. While the scientists found significantly more trial participants who received the vaccine reported adverse events, nearly a third of participants who received the placebo also reported at least one adverse event, with headache and fatigue being the most common. The team's findings are published in JAMA Network Open.
"Adverse events after placebo treatment are common in randomized controlled trials," said lead author Julia W. Haas, PhD, an investigator in the Program in Placebo Studies at BIDMC. "Collecting systematic evidence regarding these nocebo responses in vaccine trials is important for COVID-19 vaccination worldwide, especially because concern about side effects is reported to be a reason for vaccine hesitancy."
Haas and colleagues analyzed data from 12 clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines. The 12 trials included adverse effects reports from 22,578 placebo recipients and 22,802 vaccine recipients. After the first injection, more than 35 percent of placebo recipients experienced systemic adverse events – symptoms affecting the entire body, such as fever – with headache and fatigue most common at 19.6 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively. Sixteen percent of placebo recipients reported at least one local event, such as pain at site of injection, redness, or swelling.
In comparison after the first injection, 46 percent of vaccine recipients experienced at least one systemic adverse event and two-thirds of them reported at least one local event. While this group received a pharmacologically active treatment, at least some of their adverse events are attributable to the placebo – or in this case, nocebo – effect, as well given that many of these effects also occurred in the placebo group. Haas and colleagues' analysis suggested that nocebo accounted for 76 percent of all adverse events in the vaccine group and nearly a quarter of all local effects reported.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @10:49PM (2 children)
It doesn't work against the current virus strain.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 19, @11:27PM
"It doesn't work 100% perfectly" != "It doesn't work at all".
People don't seem to understand the concept of probability on this issue.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday January 19, @11:59PM
Omicron has unvaccinated people ending up in the ICU at a rate 30 times higher than vaccinated people. So I'd say that the vaccine 'works' (i.e. provides protection).
Analogy: Earmuffs don't prevent 100% of noise from coming through, but they reduce very loud sounds to a level that doesn't permanently damage your eardrums.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 19, @10:52PM (3 children)
Headline: More Than Two-Thirds of Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Events are Due to Placebo Effect
Summary: While the scientists found significantly more trial participants who received the vaccine reported adverse events, nearly a third of participants who received the placebo also reported at least one adverse event,
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @11:07PM
in other news, it's totally "normal" to get punctured by smallish steal-tubes...
yeah, and if you need 3 injections, i wouldn't call it a vaccine anymore ... more like a big dose of viratamins :)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Wednesday January 19, @11:19PM (1 child)
how many that received the placebo had a heart attack? I'm curious. Is this similar to a mortgage backed security where very dissimilar things are grouped together and called the same thing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @11:25PM
how many anti-vaxxers had a heart attack when their boss told them they had to get the shot?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 19, @11:53PM
