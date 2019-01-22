Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Millionaires Ask to Pay More Tax

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 20, @09:29AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the yes,-you-read-that-right! dept.
/dev/random News

upstart writes:

Millionaires ask to pay more tax:

A group of more than 100 of the world's richest people have called on governments to make them pay more tax. The group, named the Patriotic Millionaires, said the ultra-wealthy were not being forced to pay their share towards the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair," they said in an open letter. The signatories included Disney heiress Abigail Disney and Nick Hanauer. Mr Hanauer is a US entrepreneur and an early investor in online retail giant Amazon.

"Most of us can say that, while the world has gone through an immense amount of suffering in the last two years, we have actually seen our wealth rise during the pandemic - yet few if any of us can honestly say that we pay our fair share in taxes," the signatories said in the letter to the World Economic Forum.

[...] It said globally, $2.52tn could lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty and make enough vaccines for the world.

Gemma McGough, British entrepreneur and founding member of Patriotic Millionaires, UK said: "For all our well-being - rich and poor alike - it's time we right the wrongs of an unequal world. It's time we tax the rich."

Ms McGough added: "At a time when simply living will cost the average household a further £1,200 a year, our government cannot expect to be trusted if it would rather tax working people than wealthy people.

Original Submission


«  Emirates President: the 5G Snafu is the Biggest Screwup I've Witnessed in My Career; Is it that Bad?
Millionaires Ask to Pay More Tax | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @09:56AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @09:56AM (#1214109)

    tax the multinationals

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @10:00AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @10:00AM (#1214111)

    Proposal to tax the rich.

    Activate the khallow!

  • (Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday January 20, @10:00AM

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 20, @10:00AM (#1214112)

    Given the current situation in UK politics I don't think the government could expect them to trust us in any regard. The government appears to be made up of the wealthy elite who actively avoid tax using loopholes that they've steadfastly refused to remove or fix. I hope this idea takes off but don't trust the government to get onboard until they're shamed into it.

  • (Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Thursday January 20, @10:11AM

    by DrkShadow (1404) on Thursday January 20, @10:11AM (#1214114)

    were not being forced to pay their share towards the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

    The tax system *could* be very fair! Just look at the taxed percentage in the upper tax tiers. These people could be paying 40% of their income. They're not. It's not because they're not taxed, but because they use piles and piles of loopholes, deductions, shell companies, and who-knows-what else to avoid it, created by lobbying legislatures (or just having rich legislative members who don't want to be taxed).

    They're not being *forced* to pay the taxes that they *could* otherwise pay just by not scheming and gaming the system. Sigh. It's double-speak. It feels like they have enough, now prevent anyone else from getting to where they are. (Yes, please do that last part, and also pull these clowns down from grace.)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Thursday January 20, @10:19AM

    by Username (4557) on Thursday January 20, @10:19AM (#1214117)

    There is nothing stopping them from paying more taxes than is required. Is this just some kind of virtue signal?

(1)