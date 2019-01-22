from the yes,-you-read-that-right! dept.
Millionaires ask to pay more tax:
A group of more than 100 of the world's richest people have called on governments to make them pay more tax. The group, named the Patriotic Millionaires, said the ultra-wealthy were not being forced to pay their share towards the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
"As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair," they said in an open letter. The signatories included Disney heiress Abigail Disney and Nick Hanauer. Mr Hanauer is a US entrepreneur and an early investor in online retail giant Amazon.
"Most of us can say that, while the world has gone through an immense amount of suffering in the last two years, we have actually seen our wealth rise during the pandemic - yet few if any of us can honestly say that we pay our fair share in taxes," the signatories said in the letter to the World Economic Forum.
[...] It said globally, $2.52tn could lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty and make enough vaccines for the world.
Gemma McGough, British entrepreneur and founding member of Patriotic Millionaires, UK said: "For all our well-being - rich and poor alike - it's time we right the wrongs of an unequal world. It's time we tax the rich."
Ms McGough added: "At a time when simply living will cost the average household a further £1,200 a year, our government cannot expect to be trusted if it would rather tax working people than wealthy people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @09:56AM
tax the multinationals
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @10:00AM
Proposal to tax the rich.
Activate the khallow!
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday January 20, @10:00AM
Given the current situation in UK politics I don't think the government could expect them to trust us in any regard. The government appears to be made up of the wealthy elite who actively avoid tax using loopholes that they've steadfastly refused to remove or fix. I hope this idea takes off but don't trust the government to get onboard until they're shamed into it.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Thursday January 20, @10:11AM
The tax system *could* be very fair! Just look at the taxed percentage in the upper tax tiers. These people could be paying 40% of their income. They're not. It's not because they're not taxed, but because they use piles and piles of loopholes, deductions, shell companies, and who-knows-what else to avoid it, created by lobbying legislatures (or just having rich legislative members who don't want to be taxed).
They're not being *forced* to pay the taxes that they *could* otherwise pay just by not scheming and gaming the system. Sigh. It's double-speak. It feels like they have enough, now prevent anyone else from getting to where they are. (Yes, please do that last part, and also pull these clowns down from grace.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Thursday January 20, @10:19AM
There is nothing stopping them from paying more taxes than is required. Is this just some kind of virtue signal?