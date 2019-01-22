from the read-three-more-stories-to-earn-a-virtual-taco!-(redeem-via-IRC) dept.
How 'Gamification' of Everything Is Manipulating You (and How to Recognize It):
“Gamification” is the practice of adding game-like elements to non-game contexts. It isn’t new, nor it is always a negative, but it is being aimed at consumers and employees more and more frequently, whether to keep you addicted to an app, motivated at work, or inclined to spend your money on something.
[...] There’s nothing necessarily wrong with making consuming a product or doing a job “fun,” but when marketers and employers are hacking our pleasure centers in ways we don’t fully recognize, that’s manipulation, and that’s not really a game. Below are some of the tricks of the gamification trade, so you can spot it before it happens to you.
Behaviorists’ studies of rats and humans prove that both species are more motivated by intermittent, unpredictable rewards than anticipated ones. Rats will pull the lever more often if they sometimes get a food pellet than if they always get a food pellet, and gamblers would never play a slot machine that returned 89 cents every time they put in a dollar, even though that’s what will happen over time.
Some of the tricks are: Variable rewards and suspense, Manipulating our desire for progress, and Engagement and “streaks”.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @05:54PM (3 children)
Don't mod this comment up: I'd hate to think my commenting on this site was manipulated by the reward of upvotes!
Don't get me started on the vanity of logged in users who need a name attached to every wad of text they leave lying around ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @05:58PM
Like!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 20, @06:01PM
In the event that you count "up votes" as gamification. I would say they are part of the "not always negative". Certainly better than some systems, but could be better perhaps. I like it the way it is, please don't break it.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday January 20, @06:03PM
Of course upvotes are not meant as a reward, but to help future readers to more easily find good comments.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday January 20, @06:26PM
I find streaks absolutely annoying. I know they mean nothing. I understand why I shouldn't care one bit about them. But, for whatever reason, I like streaks. I have an ATT account I can't seem to bring myself to drop because they always tell me, "you've been a customer with us for 2 decades and are in our special club for people like you". And don't get me started on this /. software.
I believe the "people like you part" for sure and know I'm one of them morons. I know I'm totally getting played. What is it about streaks!
Maybe I need some streak-alin or oxy-nostreak pills.