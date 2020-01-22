from the fine-art dept.
AI turned a Rembrandt masterpiece into 5.6 terabytes of data:
A high-resolution image of Rembrandt's Nightwatch is now online. 717 gigapixels (yes, giga) to a claimed resolution of .0005-millimeters.
Last week the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam posted an AI-constructed, ultra-high-res image of "The Night Watch" by Rembrandt. The original piece is nearly 15 feet long and more than 12 feet high and has been under intensive restoration since the early 1900s.
They've actually reconstructed some parts that had been destroyed over the ages, based on historical records.
Is a pixel size finer than the hairs on Rembrandt's brush enough detail for you?
Revelations about Rembrandt's masterpiece captured on camera:
At 9am on Tuesday the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam posted an image of Rembrandt's The Night Watch (1642) on its website. Nothing particularly unusual about that, you might think. After all, the museum frequently uploads pictures of its masterpieces from Dutch Golden Age. But there was something about this particular photo that made it stand out just like the little girl in a gold dress in Rembrandt's famous group portrait of local civic guardsmen.
The web image presents the painting unframed on a dark grey background. It looks sharp and well-lit but not exceptional in terms of photography.
Until, that is, you click on it, at which point you're zoomed in a bit closer.
Click again and you're propelled towards the outstretched hand of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq. Another click, and you're face-to-face with the leader of this group of not-so-merry-men.
Once more, and you can see the glint in his eye and the texture of his ginger beard.
At no point does the image start to pixelate or distort, it's pin-sharp throughout.
And it remains so as you continue to click, getting further and further into the painting until the Captain's paint-cracked eyeball is the size of a fist, and you realise that tiny glint you first saw isn't the result of one dab of Rembrandt's brush, but four separate applications, each loaded with a slightly different shade of paint.
And then you stop and think: Crikey, Rembrandt actually used four different colours to paint a minuscule light effect in the eye of one of the many life-sized protagonists featured in this group portrait, which probably wouldn't be seen by anybody anyway.
Or, maybe, this visionary 17th Century Dutchman foresaw a future where the early experiments with camera obscura techniques, in which he might have dabbled, would eventually lead to a photographic technology capable of recording a visual representation of his giant canvas to a level of detail beyond the eyesight of even the artist himself!
It is, quite frankly, amazing.
For instance, I've always liked the ghostly dog that turns and snarls at the drummer situated at the edge of the painting. I'd assumed the hound was unfinished and therefore unloved by Rembrandt, but now I can see by zooming in that the artist not only gave the dog a stylish collar, but also added a gold pendant with a tiny flash of red paint to echo the colour of the trousers worn by the drummer.
The story notes the painting is so large that the people in it are basically life-sized.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 20, @08:53PM
If the representation is accurate, there should be many representative mites and other tiny insects both embedded in the paint and transient on the surface.
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Thursday January 20, @08:59PM (2 children)
No. I will not be satisfied until someone builds a Star Trek style replicator (possibly incorporating transporter technology as well) that can make an atom by atom copy, and then copies the painting and puts the painting and its clone together and shuffles them many times such that no-one can determine which is the real painting. Take that provenance!
I would then be fascinated to observe what such an act does to the value of each of these two paintings, relative to the prior value of the original. Will the two combined be worth more, or less, than the original alone? Would an art collector be happy to purchase just one of them, or would they insist on the complete set?
Master of the art of the science of the art of the science of art.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @09:14PM
You've just described NFT creations!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 20, @09:17PM
Your replicator copy is the same as a mechanical print, but much like digital music and movies, the print is indistinguishable from the original.
This is where NFTs actually have a place: they become your provenance for digital or otherwise indistinguishable copy works. Some will adopt them, some will not. The high priced art world has always been the domain of a very small minority of the general population anyway.
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 20, @09:15PM
I'm thinking here that it would be a smaller data set if there was a motion-capture of Rembrandt doing the painting...