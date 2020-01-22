Satellite broadband boost as Intelsat expands fleet, Inmarsat supports IoT:
In the latest examples of satellite companies muscling in on the connectivity arena, operator Intelsat has commissioned Thales Alenia Space to build two software-defined satellites to advance its global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity as part of its 5G software-defined network, while renewable energy firm RWE is using internet of things (IoT)-over satellite technology provided by Inmarsat at its at its hydroelectric power facilities.
[...] The contract is said to enable the continued advancement of Intelsat's planned global software-defined satellite-based network, adding high-speed, dynamically allocated connectivity across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia for commercial and government mobility services and cellular backhaul.
The new craft will be based on the Space Inspire product line, allowing telecommunications mission and services reconfiguration, instant in-orbit adjustment to broadband connectivity demand, and what is claimed to be superior video-broadcasting performance while maximising the effective use of satellite resources.
[...] The two new craft are scheduled to be in service in 2025 and will join two Airbus-constructed software-defined satellites, Intelsat 42 (IS-42) and 43 (IS-43), announced just over a year ago.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Friday January 21, @02:13PM (1 child)
Its funny how these satellite companies have never figured out what many terrestrial ISPs have. If you build the infrastructure you will quickly sell more service. You will plateau if you don't. They have stagnated for years and finally have serious competition coming around and they think a couple of high latency geosynchronous satellites are going to allow them to compete with elons LEO constellations.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 1) by Brymouse on Friday January 21, @03:35PM
They are not competing with that. These satellites are to expensive for residential users. 1000/250 kbit/s down/up is about $6,000 per month on one of these satellites. It's dedicated and with repeatable performance. You can use it anywhere you can see the satellite, and it can be a private connection across the sat too.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday January 21, @02:42PM (1 child)
Just going to the bird and back you're looking at a minimum of 240 ms, or 1/4 second. Add in all the other sources of latency and I suspect it will be half a second before you press a button on your phone and your IoT device does it's thing.
For things where latency isn't a concern this is fine. For video calls, gaming, and turning on the light it could be a problem.
I really suck at smalltalk. I just asked the woman cutting my hair what she did for a living.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 21, @05:25PM
Yes, birds in space. :eye roll:
Hint: it's not for games