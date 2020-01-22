from the keep-'em-happy dept.
Giving project teams more autonomy boosts productivity and customer satisfaction:
The research suggests that organizations that take a hands-off approach to the structure and governance of project teams create an environment of creative flexibility. This built-in flexibility makes teams more responsive to needed changes in the software they're building, boosting performance and customer satisfaction.
"By giving greater autonomy to your teams, you allow them to exercise greater judgment about what would actually work based on their project requirements," said Indranil Bardhan, a professor of information, risk and operations management at UT Austin's McCombs School of Business and co-author of the study. "We show there's no one right way of achieving superior project performance, no one-size-fits-all."
[...] Bardhan and co-author Narayan Ramasubbu of the University of Pittsburgh tested the performance of both agile and traditional project teams over 50 months in a real-world policy experiment at a major software company based in India. The company had 125,000 software developers around the world working on projects that adhered to an ideal operations profile closely monitored through a central unit.
Senior company directors wanted to learn whether greater autonomy for software development teams would hurt or help performance. For the study, they implemented a policy change granting greater autonomy to certain teams and agreeing to provide data on key performance measures -- for both autonomous and nonautonomous teams -- before and after the policy change.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 21, @01:08PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 21, @03:06PM (5 children)
Wait, more autonomy and less control/standardization/micromanagement results in better performing teams? I'm shocked. Shocked!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday January 21, @03:22PM (3 children)
Every techie grunt knows full well that the suits are a hindrance, not a help, to their ability to get anything done. Good bosses hire good people, check in periodically to make sure they have what they need, and other than that spend their time making sure that their people are left alone to do what they need to do.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 21, @04:02PM (1 child)
Micromanagement is the best way to minimize productivity, and sometimes that's what the people at the top want: at least don't screw anything up worse than it already is.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday January 21, @05:47PM
I don't think it's so much the people at the top, as it is the PHB level managers that hinder production.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 21, @05:47PM
You're oversimplifying a little - but yeah. The boss doesn't need to be up your ass all day, every day. Depending on your organization, you probably need to see the boss, and talk to him two or three times a week. Some need less than that - possibly as seldom as once a month.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday January 21, @04:04PM
I am a little shocked, actually. I think this would entirely depend on the quality of people you hire. Some people yearn with every molecule of their body to be kept and run as a prized slave. Autonomy, freedom frighten them. They only wish to submit and obey.
