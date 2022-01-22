from the patent-encumbered-nonetheless dept.
Hackaday has an article summarizing how LoRaWAN works, using home appliances as an example. LoRaWAN is a proprietary, bidirectional, RF broadcasting technology with very low data capacity. It can have a range of around 10 kilometers yet is low power enough to be feasible to use on embedded devices. It competes against the DASH7, Sigfox, and NB-IoT protocols.
While wireless communications are unquestionably useful in projects, common wireless protocols such as WiFi and Bluetooth peter out after only a number of meters, which is annoying when your project is installed in the middle of nowhere. Moving to an LTE-based or similar mobile solution can help with the range, but this does not help when there's poor cell coverage, and it tends to use more power. Fortunately, for low-bitrate, low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) like e.g. sensor networks, there's a common solution in the form of LoRaWAN, as in long-range wide area network (WAN).
The proprietary LoRa RF modulation technique that underlies LoRaWAN is based on Chirp Spread Spectrum (CSS). This modulation technique is highly resistant to channel noise and fading as well as Doppler shift, enabling it to transmit using relatively low power for long distances. LoRaWAN builds on top of the physical layer provided by LoRa to then create the protocol that devices can then use to communicate with other LoRa devices.
Courtesy of global LoRaWAN gateway and software providers such as The Things Industries and ThingSpeak, it's possible even as a hobbyist to set up a LoRaWAN-powered sensor network with minimal cost. Let's take take a look at exactly what is involved in setting up LoRaWAN devices, and what possible alternatives to LoRaWAN might be considered.
Although it is encumbered by US patent 9,647,718 (warning for PDF) it appears royalty-free, and while the specification is available for anyone to implement the actual radios are tied to the company Semtech.
The LoRa Alliance has a different strategy. They would say they're more open than Sigfox because the specification that governs how the network is managed is relatively open. You can download the specifications and join the LoRa Alliance, and any hardware or gateway manufacturer can build a module or gateway that conforms with LoRa specifications. The catch is that the only company that makes the radio for LoRa is Semtech. (Some other manufacturers make system-in-package devices with Semtech silicon or IP inside.) So while the ecosystem itself is open, it does have a closed element.
One nice thing about LoRaWAN's open standard is its potential to be flexible—it's not going to be driven by a specific company. In practice, this does result in slower development, because you're developing standards by committee.
It has some interesting capabilities.
I missed the link for the second block quote. The second block quote is from SigFox Vs. LoRa: A Comparison Between Technologies & Business Models [link-labs.com].
We've used a pile of LoRaWAN gear and its huge selling feature is that it just damn works. Activate it, connect (typically via a QR code) and it works. We've got things running off AA batteries over quite some distance for, so far, 6-12 months, without any problems. Having become used to the neverending crapfest that is anything connected via WiFi and Bluetooth, I still can't get over how functional LoRaWAN is, it's such a refreshing change to encounter tech that doesn't need more ongoing nursing than an incontinent toddler. I couldn't care less about whether there's a patent or not (both Bluetooth and WiFi are riddled with them in any case), all that matters is that I can unpack it, fire it up, and it works and keeps working.