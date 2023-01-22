from the well-it-is-a-teenager dept.
Submitted via IRC for GhostofAristarchus
Swift Observatory in safe mode as NASA investigates issue:
NASA has temporarily paused science aboard the Swift Observatory after noticing a potential equipment failure.
An issue with NASA's Swift Observatory has forced it to suspend science operations and enter safe mode while the team investigates. The space-based telescope is not one of NASA's best-known missions, but it has played a key role in investigating an astronomical phenomenon called gamma-ray bursts.
The telescope, originally named the Swift Gamma-Ray Burst Explorer and later renamed the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, experienced a problem earlier this week suspected to be related to faulty hardware. "On the evening of Tuesday, January 18, NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory entered into safe mode, suspending pointed science observations," NASA wrote in a brief update. "The mission team is investigating a possible failure of one of the spacecraft's reaction wheels as the cause."
The reaction wheels are components that allow the spacecraft to rotate to a very precise degree, which helps to keep the telescope pointed in one direction. This is important for Swift's mission to study gamma-ray bursts as this requires a high degree of sensitivity. The bursts last a few minutes at most, and a few milliseconds at least, so Swift has to locate these events quickly before they disappear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 24, @10:25PM (3 children)
And they get paid minimum wage to do so. Many of them are Jehovah's Witnesses, who are anti-war, and have a history of sabotage.
Source: Insider.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 24, @10:45PM (2 children)
Let me guess, you herd the flying, Mexican, Jehovah's Witnesses pigs that will be involved in the repair operation of the covert Jewish space laser.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 24, @10:59PM
EF can never be a pig herd. He is only permitted to herd iguanas in his back yard.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Hartree on Monday January 24, @11:01PM
So, you're saying there's a Jewish space laser that will be barbecuing Mexican pigs in flight into Filipino pork adobo sandwiches that deliver themself to Jehovah's Witnesses? Do Amazon and GrubHub know about this?
Step 3: Profit!