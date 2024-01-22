Stories
Tor Project Battles Russian Censorship Through the Courts

Tuesday January 25, @02:52AM
Digital Liberty News

upstart writes:

Tor Project battles Russian censorship through the courts:

The Tor Project has filed an appeal against a Russian court's decision to block the Tor website in the country.

The Tor network is an open source system for anonymizing online communication. Also known as the onion router, the network is used to circumvent censorship and is widely accessed by civil rights activists, whistleblowers, lawyers, human rights defenders, and those under oppressive regimes.

On Monday, the developers of the network said an appeal has been filed regarding a decision by the Saratov District Court to impose a block on the torproject.org website in Russia.

The appeal has been filed between the Tor Project and RosKomSvoboda, a Russian digital rights protection outfit.

On December 6, 2021, the Tor Project was told that its website would be blocked in accordance with Article 15.1 of the Law on Information. Public proxy servers and some bridges were also blocked in the country and Tor developers have noticed blocks across Russia in the past month.

[...] Tor says that Russian users account for the second-largest user base by country with over 300,000 daily users.

A mirror version of the Tor website has been launched by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 25, @03:04AM (2 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday January 25, @03:04AM (#1215439) Journal

    Maybe they need to change the protocols to blend in better with all the noise

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 25, @03:36AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 25, @03:36AM (#1215452) Journal
      Or rather add to the protocols. Plus the site has to be blocked in order for the censorship to work. They still can mirror, proxy, and a variety of other things that would keep censors guessing.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 25, @03:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 25, @03:40AM (#1215455)

      The only things blocked are the public (non onion) website and known entry nodes. TOR is still usable despite that. They aren't blocking the TOR browser package of my Linux distribution, for example.

