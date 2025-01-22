from the kids-will-be-kids dept.
Kids won't stop launching DDoS attacks against their schools:
The cybercrime unit of the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) is stepping up a program designed to educate children about the ramifications of DDoS attacks.
As explained in a post on the NCA website, the initiative is informed by recent research that suggests kids as young as nine are guilty of launching DDoS attacks against their school networks, websites and other services.
According to the report, the volume of such attacks has risen sharply during the pandemic, presumably causing disruption to online learning activities.
The Cyber Choices campaign identifies potential offenders by tracking searches associated with cybercrime made by kids on school computers. These mischief-makers are presented with an alert warning against criminal activity and funnelled towards the Cyber Choices website, which hosts a range of educational materials.
The initiative has been undergoing a small-scale trial for a number of months, and early data suggests this type of intervention can significantly reduce the volume of DDoS-related searches in schools.
Off the back of this early success, the initiative will now go live in upwards of 2,000 primary and secondary schools, before rolling out to a wider range of institutions up and down the UK. The hope is to divert youngsters away from cybercriminal activity by increasing awareness of the Computer Misuse Act and the consequences of cybercrime.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 25, @10:29PM (4 children)
Hammer on them until they can control their offspring
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 25, @10:56PM
Aren't they slaving away in the coal mines, er, uh, what does the UK make these days?
IOW, who has time to watch their kids? There are bills to pay...
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday January 25, @11:07PM (1 child)
Why not hire half the kids to defend the school against DDoS attacks? Better yet, make it an official team sport! Students can:
schoolcountry from a rival one
As Ronald Reagan said: "Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it." Well, kids are moving and they're trying to defend themselves by applying penalties (and maybe education). It doesn't show any signs of moving, so you might as well regulate it, per a familiar, formalized set of sports-style rules.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday January 25, @11:33PM
Because the kids how a DDOS attack actually works, nor how to defend against one. They are just buying booter/"IP Stresser" (aka DDOS as a Service) time from some random site probably hosted out of eastern Europe.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 25, @11:12PM
The actor is the bad guy, not the parents. They didn't pull the trigger or swing the machete.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 25, @10:29PM (4 children)
When I was a youngster, if we tried to DDoS our school we lost mainframe privileges for a week.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday January 25, @10:46PM
So, you crashed the big iron(*) whenever the whole class ran the same (badly written) program simultaneously one the mainframe as part of the current assignment? Today the pupils agree to go to the same page at the same time and hit reload for some time. That is such brave behavior. It matches the teen spirit. Good for them. I too have hit my part of reload and encouraged my pupils to do the same.
Next thing these pupils will do is DDoS the books on the tables. And DDoS the pencils. Such tragedy.
(*) Yes, we did this too. Also create brother-sister processes checking each other and not easy kill-able on the old *nix box.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday January 25, @10:57PM
No mudding for week. Horrible, I hope you learned not to get caught.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 25, @11:03PM (1 child)
When I was a youngster, our school ran Windows, and DDoSed itself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 25, @11:29PM
computers in school, unheard of. in my day it was old fashioned asking the teacher questions all at the same time! had to wait for assemblies to affect the whole school at once.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 25, @11:32PM
of what we did as kids: trigger the fire alarm, stick chewing gum in the main hall door's lock... you know, anything to skip class - or, for some kids, to enact payback for this or that they felt the school had done to them.
What resulted usually was a reprimand, or perhaps being expelled for a week, complete with a dressing down from the director, followed by a really, really bad time with our parents back home. The DDOSing kids today though... they'd better be careful, because nowadays even low-grade computer "crime" like this is a felony, involving the corps, a day in court and the whole nine yards, even if the kids are just kids and don't understand the nature of the police state yet.