from the welcome-home-now-start-getting-ready-for-work dept.
The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its new home at last:
The James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived at its new home. After a Christmas launch and a month of unfolding and assembling itself in space, the new space observatory reached its final destination, a spot known as L2.
Guiding the telescope to L2 is "an incredible accomplishment by the entire team," said Webb's commissioning manager Keith Parrish in a January 24 news conference announcing the arrival. "The last 30 days, we call that '30 days on the edge.' We're just so proud to be through that." But the team's work is not yet done. "We were just setting the table. We were just getting this beautiful spacecraft unfolded and ready to do science. So the best is yet to come," he said.
The telescope can't start doing science yet. "We're a month in and the baby hasn't even opened its eyes yet," said Jane Rigby of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. "Everything we're doing is about getting the observatory ready to do transformative science. That's why we're here."
There are still several months' worth of tasks on Webb's to-do list before the telescope is ready to peep at the earliest light in the universe or spy on exoplanets' alien atmospheres (SN: 10/6/21).
"That doesn't mean there's anything wrong," says astronomer Scott Friedman of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, who is managing this next phase of Webb's journey. "Everything could go perfectly, and it would still take six months" from launch for the telescope's science instruments to be ready for action, he says.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 26, @03:14PM (2 children)
So, it's a Transformer's observation station, searching for Decepticons? Finding new stars and stuff is incidental and secondary?
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 26, @05:01PM (1 child)
A huge range of transformative science- Lot of things in our own solar system, exoplanets (especially detection of life), galaxies too. https://newatlas.com/james-webb-space-telescope-first-targets/50080/ [newatlas.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 26, @08:14PM
Considering that infrared is a good choice for most exoplanet observations, as well as objects in our solar system (storms on Jupiter and Neptune, their moons, dwarf planets like Eris and Sedna, pretty much anything), we could really use assembly line style production of space telescopes.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 26, @06:02PM (3 children)
just wait for the aliens to bring copyright claims. i mean you can't just willy-nilly take pictures and STORE them. you gotta re-stream them every time you wanna look again ...
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 26, @06:47PM (2 children)
For most of the objects, the light was travelling long enough before reaching the telescope that the copyright already expired.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 26, @07:38PM
the bigG will take a bigP from the bigD and roll back bigC to the bigB.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 26, @07:52PM
No, Disney just extended copyright to the lifetime of the Universe. (As this is a finite number, it is still a "limited time" according to the logic of the Supreme Court).