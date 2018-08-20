from the grabbing-your-privates dept.
Google Just Gave You the Best Reason Yet to Finally Quit Using Chrome:
A while back, Google said that it was on board with the idea that cookies--the little pieces of software code that websites use to do all sorts of things like keeping you logged in, to letting an advertiser know when you've clicked on their ad and then made a purchase--were bad. At least, the third-party kind--the ones that track your activity across the internet. Those types of cookies would be blocked in Chrome by 2023.
[...] Google's real problem is that it can't just shut off third-party cookies entirely since that would be very bad for its competition and might look like it was leveraging the fact that not only does it control the world's largest advertising platform, but also its most popular web browser, Chrome. Considering the attention that regulators and lawmakers are paying to big tech companies, that was a non-starter.
So, Google said it would introduce an alternative known as Federated Learning of Cohorts, or FLoC. The short version is that Chrome would track your browsing history and use it to identify you as a part of a cohort of other users with similar interests. Advertisers would then target ads to the "I like to buy expensive ski outfits," cohort, or the "I just turned 50 and have 2 kids about to enter college and want to re-finance my mortgage" cohort.
[...] Now, Google is introducing an alternative it calls Topics. The idea is that Chrome will look at your browsing activity and identify up to five topics that it thinks you're interested in. When you visit a website, Chrome will show it three of those topics, with the idea that the site will then show you an ad that matches your interest.
Google says that Chrome will allow users to view the Topics they are associated with, and give them the ability to delete them. Google isn't asking users if they'd like to be part of Topics, it's just leveraging the fact that it owns Chrome in order to force users to be a part and then giving them a way to opt out if they want. That's great, except almost no one is ever going to do that. Google knows that.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by drussell on Thursday January 27, @06:29PM
Just say NO!!
It doesn't have to be this way, people just have to stand up against this kind of complete bullshittery! The internet does not need to be completely ad-centric just to solely benefit the corporate overlords.
Enough is enough!
This crap reminds me of the internet in that Futurama episode:
https://youtu.be/YlGklt4BSQ8 [youtu.be]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 27, @06:32PM
There are certain topics that I ONLY ever search for in Incognito mode.
Lately, those topics popped up in my Google news feed - so, apparently, while Incognito mode stops your history from remembering your search history, you are still tracked and information from your Incognito activities DOES spill over into your normal browsing experience.
Google bad? Yes.
Others doing the same, and worse? Also yes.
"You're all f-cking peasants as far as I can see."
John Lennon (also sung by David Bowie) Working Class Hero
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Thursday January 27, @06:40PM (1 child)
Microsoft Edge, the browser with the icon of a toilet flushing swirl.
Edge is basically Chrome in wolves clothing. (or would that be sheeps clothing?)
Shhhhh! Don't tell anyone . . . the microchips are not in the vaccine but are in the Ivermectin!
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday January 27, @06:44PM
That icon will be, from this point henceforth, always thought of as a flushing toilet swirl. Thank you. :)
It's always my fault...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 27, @06:50PM
Just wait until your Jewish health provider requires Chrome and only Chrome to perform certain functions remotely. Yeah, user-agent switchers exist, but don't always work, and that's not the fucking point anyway.
This is how Jewish administrators earn their paycheck -- not by working like Goys do, but by hustling deals that require Jewish technologies and then making everybody else do the work. You know how when using a menu in a phone call, you could just press a buutton, and even memorize sequences to save time? Well, Jews didn't like that and they weren't profiting from it, so now Schlomo gets a bonus for shitting up customer care, and Schlomo's buddy Chaim who makes the replacement system also profits handsomely as well.