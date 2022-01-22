from the blocked dept.
Players needed to solve puzzles and help advance cancer research:
The game, out today on iOS and Android and available in English, Spanish, Catalan and Italian, is the result of a two-and-a-half-year long citizen science project developed by a team of researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), the Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico (CNAG-CRG) and game professionals.
The game was created to boost worldwide research efforts that depend on cancer cell lines, a critical resource used by scientists to study cancer and test new drugs to treat the disease. One of the limitations of cancer cell lines are a lack of high-resolution genome reference maps, which are necessary to help researchers interpret their scientific results, for example pinpointing the location of genes of therapeutic interest or potential mutation sites.
[...] To play GENIGMA, players have to solve a puzzle involving a string of blocks of different colours and shapes. Each string represents a genetic sequence in the cancer cell line, and how players organise the blocks is a potential solution to the location of genes.
Players have to reorganise the blocks so that they attain the highest-score possible. The higher the number of players and high scores, the higher likelihood that researchers have found the correct sequence for this particular location in the reference map.
"Anyone with a smartphone from anywhere in the world can download GENIGMA for free and make a direct contribution to research, lending their logic and dexterity to the service of science," says Elisabetta Broglio, citizen science facilitator at the CRG. "GENIGMA will analyze the solutions provided by the players as a collective and not as individuals, and will take advantage of creative solutions impossible to find with deterministic algorithms."
The first genome reference map researchers will attempt to solve is for the T-47D breast cancer cell line, one of the most commonly used resources in cancer research. GENIGMA's research team estimate that 30 thousand players solving an average of 50 games each would generate enough data to reveal the reference map of the 20,000 genes in this breast cancer cell line.
The game launches today with a three-month long campaign -- the #GenigmaChallenge. Every week on Monday, for a total period of three months, the GENIGMA team will introduce new genome fragments from the T-47D cell line to be arranged by players. The first genome fragments needing to be arranged are from chromosome 17, which contain a high number of breast cancer related genes. This includes BRCA1, for which mutations have been associated with about 40% of inherited breast cancer.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 28, @02:46PM (2 children)
This appears to be an attempt to popularize distributed computing. We already have distributed computing, and it has been shown that DC has actually contributed to important research in many fields, including cancer.
Is there really a net gain to turning it into a game, to be played on relatively underpowered mobile computers? How many smart phones would it take to equal the computing power of an Nvidia 1080 Ti video card? Or, the newer 2080 Ti?
And, turning it into a game, played by individuals, means that the computing only takes place when the individual is actively engaged with the game. Many, if not most, DC engines work 24/7, devoting all computing resources to the research.
There's nothing wrong with a public relations appeal, but that's all I see here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @02:50PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @02:50PM (1 child)
Silly Runaway, what part of:
> "...and will take advantage of creative solutions impossible to find with deterministic algorithms."
did you not understand?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 28, @03:00PM
It makes little sense. If you tell a program to assemble and reassemble all the blocks into all possible combinations of assembly, you can expect that to happen without any "creativity". What are we looking for here, a Picasso?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 28, @03:00PM