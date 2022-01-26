Labor Regulator Accuses Amazon of Intimidation as Union Drives Move Forward
Amazon interrogated and surveilled warehouse workers in Staten Island, where some workers are seeking to form a union, prosecutors for the National Labor Relations Board said in a complaint Wednesday. The allegations come one day after the agency said the warehouse workers have collected enough signatures to move forward with a union election.
According to Bloomberg, the NLRB complaint alleges that an Amazon consultant promised to fix problems for workers if they opposed the union and called the workers leading the union push "thugs."
"Workers have the right under federal labor law to join and form unions and employers are prohibited from interfering with that right," said Kathy Drew King, the director of NLRB region 29, where the complaint originated. "The complaint seeks to stop and remedy this unlawful conduct to ensure that Amazon's employees can freely and fairly exercise their rights under the National Labor Relations Act."
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the allegations are false, adding, "we look forward to showing that through this process."
The situation isn't Amazon's only union battle. In a separate organizing drive in Alabama, a union asked the labor board Wednesday to make Amazon get rid of a mailbox that the agency previously ruled tainted a union election last year. A redo election is scheduled for early February.
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island have collected enough signatures to vote on unionizing, the National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday.
The union "reached a sufficient showing of interest," NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado confirmed.
[...] Amazon sought to cast doubt on the effort Wednesday.
"We're skeptical that there are a sufficient number of legitimate signatures, and we're seeking to understand how these signatures were verified," Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in a statement. "Our employees have always had a choice of whether to join a union, and as we saw just a few months ago, the vast majority of our team in Staten Island did not support the ALU."
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Bezos already voted "no".
Isn't "we'll make your conditions better" supposed to be the point? Seems like someone sees more unions, not better working conditions, as the end goal.
The way to undercut the drive for a union that will hopefully make conditions for workers better, is to go ahead and make conditions better. Not send a consultant out to promise to make things better (who will be fired as soon as the vote is over and never seen again -- he promised something? who? never heard of the guy!).
And who is going to make sure that happens unless there's an organisation keeping employer organisation on check? Individual workers can't do shit, when the promises get broken or reversed. Don't be a corporate serf.
I'm glad I'm not a small business (or large) owner. I read up on all the union regulations, and it's just annoying. I can see the pros and cons from both sides, but it just seems like it would be irritating to have to negotiate union contracts if I ran a business with just ten employees. Having to deal with strikes and other stuff would suck, especially if I'm really running my private business with care for my employees' interests.
On the other side of it, a union is almost a necessity for a behemoth like Amazon or the USPS. There simply isn't a way to win in a world where so many people are assholes.
I know Amazon isn't going to do it, but there's always the option Hostess took. You don't want to deal with a union? Go out of business.