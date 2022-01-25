A Microsoft Azure cloud computing customer in Asia was a victim of a massive 3.47 Tbps DDoS attack (distributed denial of service attack) in November 2021, the software and technology giant Microsoft revealed on January 25, 2022.

The DDoS attack lasted approximately 15 minutes and included a botnet of more than 10,000 compromised IoT (Internet of Things) devices from countries across the globe. These included Iran, India, China, Russia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, and the United States.

Attack vectors were UDP reflection on port 80 using Simple Service Discovery Protocol (SSDP), Connection-less Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (CLDAP), Domain Name System (DNS), and Network Time Protocol (NTP) comprising one single peak. Alethea Toh Product Manager, Azure Networking

Microsoft's report further disclosed that there has been a surge in DDoS attacks with the United States and India being prime targets. The company noted that Hong Kong has also become a popular hotspot for attackers however there has been a decrease in DDoS activity in Europe.

A DDoS attack involves sending a huge amount of illegal traffic from compromised machines to the intended target and therefore disrupting them completely. The system can crash and lead to a massive loss of data, particularly, in the case of companies that host a significant amount of information regarding their clients and customers.