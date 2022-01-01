from the Are-we-there-yet?-Are-we-there-yet?-Are-we-there-yet?-Are-we-there-yet?-Are-we-there-yet?-GIGO dept.
Surveys with repetitive questions yield bad data, study finds:
The study found that people tire from questions that vary only slightly and tend to give similar answers to all questions as the survey progresses. Marketers, policymakers, and researchers who rely on long surveys to predict consumer or voter behavior will have more accurate data if they craft surveys designed to elicit reliable, original answers, the researchers suggest.
"We wanted to know, is gathering more data in surveys always better, or could asking too many questions lead to respondents providing less useful responses as they adapt to the survey," said first author Ye Li, a UC Riverside assistant professor of management. "Could this paradoxically lead to asking more questions but getting worse results?"
[...] In one of the studies, respondents were asked about their preferences for varying configurations of laptops. They were the sort of questions marketers use to determine if customers are willing to sacrifice a bit of screen size in return for increased storage capacity, for example.
"When you're asked questions over and over about laptop configurations that vary only slightly, the first two or three times you look at them carefully but after that maybe you just look at one attribute, such as how long the battery lasts. We use shortcuts. Using shortcuts gives you less information if you ask for too much information," said Li.
[...] "In as few as six or eight questions people are already answering in such a way that you're already worse off if you're trying to predict real-world behavior," said Li. "In these surveys if you keep giving people the same types of questions over and over, they start to give the same kinds of answers."
The findings suggest some tactics that can increase the validity of data while also saving time and money. Process-tracing, a research methodology that tracks not just the quantity of observations but also their quality, can be used to diagnose adaptation, helping to identify when it is a threat to validity. Adaptation could also be reduced or delayed by repeatedly changing the format of the task or adding filler questions or breaks. Finally, the research suggests that to maximize the validity of preference measurement surveys, researchers could use an ensemble of methods, preferably using multiple means of measurement, such as questions that involve choosing between options available at different times, matching questions, and a variety of contexts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 29, @05:51PM (4 children)
Asking the same question over and over and marking down for inconsistent answers only measures one thing: willingness to submit to bullshit.
But given that humans can't live without social dominance hierarchies, I don't expect anything to change. Willingness to submit is more important than accuracy. It's more important that controlling a deadly disease. It's more important than deciding that hey, maybe we shouldn't irradiate the planet's surface! It's why we'll never have enough wealth to solve poverty, because we like the fact that poverty exists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 29, @06:06PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 29, @06:28PM
We are very much of like minded and I think your point has truth in it, yet I believe your analysis does miss the potential for genuine desire to improve--which is what makes reading single individual interactions more difficult.
Imagine you had a survey about PC-Ram. You know roughly how many computers people order, just not what configuration they will pick for future computers. So you offer configurations like 4gb - $50, 8 gb - $100, 16 gb $200, 24 gb -$250, 32 gb - $300. You might want to build a preference curve using lots of different responses so that you can calculate the right amount of ram for predicted ordering patterns. However this isn't just preference of ram, it is preference of ram for a price. So, you might ask the survey again with a 20 dollar discount on all values to see if getting a bulk order could be justified. etc. Or you might see if they prefer more ram vs more video card. Or, or or. So you ask the question in a whole variety of ways based upon a bunch of possible scenarios. Since the customer wants cheap computers and these surveys will help assure the cheapest prices possible, you might argue it is in the self-interest of the survey filler to fill it out. Yet, after N combinations it would still be exhausting, even with self interest at play.
There is no power differential here, just a desire for more detailed information to make better predictions to be able to better serve customers. The problem is that a clearer picture comes at a cost of time and a survey maker needs to think about how much time a survey taker is willing to spend. It's as if scientists have just realized there are lots of meta questions to ask--like surveys on how much time you have to take a survey. Yet this is an old idea, surveys do this. They say something like "Please be prepared to spend 15 minutes on this survey." and "Please do this survey in one sitting." and "Page 5/6". These feedbacks give the respondent the ability to decide if they want to dedicate the time to it. All this is innocent enough, these are just limits to what well meaning people trying to do the right thing can do. I think this story is sometimes true and you ignore it in your map of the world. Yet...
Yet it skews who answers the survey. To name an example, it means those who are more pro-social and willing to "help everyone" are more likely to answer while those who are more independent and self-centered are less likely to answer. This sort of skew may not matter with PC parts but it certainly matters for policy. The solution to that is to attach discounts or money to those who answer surveys, but that breaks things in other ways with those who carelessly fill out the survey just for the prize at the end. At the end of the day you're dealing with squish bio-beings who have radically different motivating systems running and it is hard to build a system that works for everyone. Which leads us right back to your point about human nature. We also rarely acknowledge that the survey writer also has motivations that skew the results. How questions are framed, for example. The way you write and motivate the survey impacts who will do the survey and what you will get back. Its as if the act of measuring changes the thing being measured, yet we treat it as impartial!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 29, @06:36PM
Sure, repetitive questions reveal inconstiencies, but aren't the inconsistencies still there when the repetitive questions are absent?
Self reported data is crap, and should be labeled as such above the headline of any story reporting on any research that depends on it.
