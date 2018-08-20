Microsoft: Windows needs at least 8 hours online to update reliably:
Microsoft says that Windows devices need to be online for at least eight hours to get the latest updates and have them correctly installed after they're released through Windows Update.
The amount of time devices running Windows are powered on and connected to Windows Update is tracked by Microsoft as 'Update Connectivity.'
This measurement correlates the systems' lack of enough connected time with why they're not up to date while also making it easier to understand why some devices are unlikely to get recently released updates successfully.
According to David Guyer, a Microsoft Program Manager for Windows Updates in MEM, Windows devices need at least 8 hours online to get the latest updates and successfully install them.
"One of the most impactful things we explored was how much time a device needs to be powered on and connected to Windows Update to be able to successfully install quality and feature updates," said Guyer.
"What we found is that devices that don't meet a certain amount of connected time are very unlikely to successfully update. Specifically, data shows that devices need a minimum of two continuous connected hours, and six total connected hours after an update is released to reliably update.
"This allows for a successful download and background installations that are able to restart or resume once a device is active and connected."
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday January 30, @12:50PM
That is saying a full working day to update their software online. Monday is going to be fun for many people. Got to work, switch on the computer, go home again.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday January 30, @12:53PM (1 child)
2-8h for a reliable update? Sounds somewhat excessive. Is bandwidth that low or? After all it didn't take that long to install in the first place, I guess fixing all that is wrong with it takes longer then. But still this is 2-8h then every time there is an update, there tends to be a few big updates every year or so and then a lot of smaller emergency updates. So I guess what they are saying is that you better be connected to the mothership 24-7 just to be safe ...
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Sunday January 30, @12:58PM
So I guess what they are saying is that you better be connected to the mothership 24-7 just to be safe ...
A better translation would be:
If you actually intend to use the device, switch to Linux or buy a Mac.
(I use *BSD - don't blame me).
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Sunday January 30, @01:07PM
Fix it dear Henry dear Henry dear Henry…
Seriously though, 8 hours is plenty of time to become the unfortunate victim of a random drive-by. If they are all hung-ho with forcing updates why does it take some people longer than others when it’s the same kdb blah update everyone gets anyway?
With the amount of ports Windows has open and connected on boot (to Akamai etc) why doesn’t Windows just update instantly (when a new update is pushed) using a torrent protocol (opt-in, or leave off and possibly get updates later).
Of course opt-in because of the upload stream, and torrent because the whole world updating at once would probably even make Akamai shit itself.
