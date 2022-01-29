Lenovo invests nearly US$50 million into its chip-design ambitions
A new company called Dingdao Zhixin has been registered as a business entity in Shanghai, China as of January 26, 2022. According to its new listings, it will concern itself with PC hardware, software and some retail equipment - not to mention the sale and design of integrated circuits.
The establishment of a new firm in this sector would be interesting enough, and gets even more so in the wake of reports that this company is in fact wholly owned by Lenovo China. Therefore, this subsidiary might be an early sign that this OEM has ambitions of matching other companies like Apple with its M-series of in-house processors.
Also at WRAL TechWire (Lenovo is headquartered in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina).
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 30, @10:25PM
Biden won't let the US buy Lenovo's chips unless they hire a Black woman engineer to design them.
(Score: 2) by Username on Sunday January 30, @10:29PM
I wonder if IBM selling off their tech for a quarterly gain and nice bonuses was worth losing the now #1 PC worldwide.
At least some company out there is investing into technology. Too bad that company is the chinese government. Well, at least they cannot oppress me outside of china, just spy and steal my secrets. Which, I don't really mind. They can have my secret recipe for the best hotdog. Maybe they will start a restaurant chain serving favorite hotdogs. I know Brandon takes his marching orders from Beijing, but, far as I know, he hasn't completely sold us out.