[Ed note: I've provided a brief list of alternative sources for streaming free music and podcasts at the end of this story. Please help out your fellow Soylentils by mentioning your favorite Soundcloud alternative in the comments. --martyb]
Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in ditching Spotify over COVID misinformation:
Joni Mitchell has turned up the volume on demands for music and podcast streamer Spotify to address misinformation on its platform. Joining protests by a group of medical professionals and by rocker Neil Young, the iconic singer-songwriter says she plans to pull her work off Spotify over false claims about COVID-19 vaccines.
"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell said Friday in a brief post on her website. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."
l...] Young sparked a #DeleteSpotify movement earlier this week when he yanked his catalog off the service and cited a letter by more than 250 doctors, nurses, scientists and educators who criticized Spotify and its most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, for spreading vaccine misinformation.
In her post, Mitchell, the artist behind songs like Big Yellow Taxi, Help Me and A Case of You, included a link to that same letter. It calls out an episode of Rogan's podcast that featured virologist and vaccine skeptic Dr. Robert Malone, points to a critical post about Malone on fact-checking site PolitiFact, and urges Spotify to establish a policy on misinformation.
The famed Canadian singer-songwriter who's been turning out hits we all know — like "The Circle Game" — since the '60s has officially joined Neil Young in calling for her music's removal from the streaming service. Like the "Heart of Gold" writer and singer, Mitchell is fed up with Spotify's willingness to support podcasters like Joe Rogan who perpetuate lies and incomplete truths about COVID-19, among other things.
Rogan's podcast has been kicking around since 2009, but it notably became a Spotify exclusive in Dec. 2020. That's why the recent pushback against Spotify has so squarely centered the controversial actor-turned-influential blowhard.
"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell wrote on Jan. 28 under the headline "I Stand With Neil Young!" in a brief post on her website. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."
While she doesn't single out Rogan by name, the post does conclude with a link out to "An Open Letter to Spotify." The document, which is signed by "a coalition of scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators" that includes more than 250 people, repeatedly points to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast as a source of COVID misinformation throughout the pandemic.
Joni Mitchell said she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus.
Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based songwriter who had much of her success in the 1970s, is the first prominent musician to join Young's effort.
"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Mitchell said on Friday in a message posted on her website. "I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."
Following Young's action this week, Spotify said it had policies in place to remove misleading content from its platform and has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
[...] But the service has said nothing about comedian Joe Rogan, whose podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is the centerpiece of the controversy.
Neil Young was mad. Now his fans are, too, and they're telling Spotify about it.
Earlier this week, Young had asked the music-streaming service to remove his music from its library in response to COVID misinformation aired on Joe Rogan's podcast, which is available only on Spotify. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," Young wrote on his website. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."
[...] For Young and his fans, the hit was palpable, and his fans are apparently taking their frustrations out on Spotify. The hashtag #SpotifyDeleted trended on Twitter yesterday, and fans seem to have inundated customer support with so many messages that Spotify has had to take it offline at times.
"We're currently getting a lot of contacts so may be slow to respond," a large red banner has read on the support page. Options to message the company, which have previously included live chat with a customer support agent or a chat bot, are now limited to an email address link.
