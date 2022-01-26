Researchers use GPU fingerprinting to track users online:
A team of researchers from French, Israeli, and Australian universities has explored the possibility of using people's GPUs to create unique fingerprints and use them for persistent web tracking.
The results of their large-scale experiment involving 2,550 devices with 1,605 distinct CPU configurations show that their technique, named 'DrawnApart,' can boost the median tracking duration to 67% compared to current state-of-the-art methods.
This is a severe problem for user privacy, which is currently protected by laws that focus on acquiring consent to activate website cookies.
These laws have led unscrupulous websites to collect other potential fingerprinting elements such as the hardware configuration, OS, timezones, screen resolution, language, fonts, etc.
This unethical approach is still limited because these elements change frequently, and even when they're stable, they can only put users into a rough categorization rather than create a unique fingerprint.
[...] These differences are indistinguishable in normal day-to-day operations, but they can become useful in the context of a sophisticated tracking system like DrawnApart, which is specifically designed to trigger functional aspects that highlight them.
[...] "We believe that a similar method can also be found for the WebGPU API once it becomes generally available. The effects of accelerated compute APIs on user privacy should be considered before they are enabled globally," concludes the research paper.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 31, @02:22PM (6 children)
If you work for a university you should be researching something important like a cure for COVID, cancer or Aristarchus Syndrome. Do your funders know they're sponsoring terrorism?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 31, @02:36PM
If you think Big Tech isn't using stuff like this already you're mistaken.
This kind of research is important because it shows the public that this type of tracking can be done, and puts browser vendors in the spotlight. It will result in increased fingerprinting resistance.
Computer science security researchers would kind of be out of their field in the medical research you propose they do instead...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 31, @02:36PM (2 children)
No, I think seeing the depth of the problem is useful.
The fundamental computational model of the WWW is to let other folks run their code on your computer for their purposes.
Too bad the business models are at odds with the accountability, trust and security necessary to support it.
The original WWW was envisioned as a cool place were folks worked together. The current business models are killing this golden goose.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 31, @02:48PM (1 child)
The original WWW was just a file transfer protocol with a good GUI file viewer and a simple way to navigate to other files. There was no interactivity.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday January 31, @03:06PM
I'm pretty sure original HTML had GET and POST so that would definitely be considered interaction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 31, @02:44PM (1 child)
The cure for COVID is catching it.
I assume you meant something to prevent you from catching it, unlike the junk vaccines we have now? The US Army has a vaccine they claim will prevent catching coronaviruses. We'll see if it is safe and effective.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 31, @03:08PM
The cure for stupidity is being Darwined.
COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths by Vaccination Status [wa.gov] dated January 26, 2022.
Summary
Unvaccinated 12-34 year-olds in Washington are
• 2 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 12-34 year-olds.
• 5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 12-34 year-
olds.
Unvaccinated 35-64 year-olds are
• 3 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 35-64 year-olds.
• 7 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 35-64 year-
olds.
Unvaccinated 65+ year-olds are
• 4 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds.
• 7 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds.
• 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds.
Shhhhh! Don't tell anyone . . . the microchips are not in the vaccine but are in the Ivermectin!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 31, @02:56PM (1 child)
Fingerprinting is old hat. There are various addons available for all the browsers to make fingerprinting more difficult, but you're not going to stop the fingerprinting. The only thing that will put a serious damper on fingerprinting, is making it illegal. And, we all know how the law affects Big Tech - like almost not at all.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 31, @03:11PM
The purpose of corporate laws in the US is to punish companies for doing bad things or failing to contribute to the correct political candidates.
The purpose of corporate laws in the EU is to punish companies for being successful.
Shhhhh! Don't tell anyone . . . the microchips are not in the vaccine but are in the Ivermectin!