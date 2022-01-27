from the what-could-possibly-go-wrong? dept.
Starting this summer, you'll need to provide a video of your face to access the agency's website. It's a major expansion of the use of facial recognition software by the government, and Congress is not amused:
Millions of Americans could soon have to scan their faces to access their Internal Revenue Service tax accounts, one of the government's biggest expansions yet of facial recognition software into people's everyday lives.
For now, taxpayers can still file their returns the old-fashioned way; the IRS began accepting returns for 2021 earnings on Monday, encouraging electronic filing.
But by this summer, anyone wanting to access their records — including details about child tax credits, payment plans or tax transcripts — on the IRS website could be required to record a video of their face with their computer or smartphone, and send it to the private contractor ID.me to confirm their identity.
[...] The partnership with ID.me has drawn anger from some members of Congress, including Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who tweeted that he was "very disturbed" by the plan and would push the IRS for "greater transparency." Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) called it "a very, very bad idea by the IRS" that would "further weaken Americans' privacy." The Senate Finance Committee is working to schedule briefings with the IRS and ID.me on the issue, a committee aide said.
"No one should be forced to submit to facial recognition as a condition of accessing essential government services," Wyden said in a separate statement. "I'm continuing to seek more information about ID.me and other identity verification systems being used by federal agencies."
A Treasury official said Friday that the department was "looking into" alternatives to ID.me, saying Treasury and the IRS always are interested in improving "taxpayers experience."
Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.
Also at CNet, Bloomberg, and The Verge.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 01, @01:22AM
It feels like we're living in a dystopian satire at this point. Oh well, as a millennial criminal bum I don't pay taxes, and the government already has my DNA. Must suck being one of you good, hardworking Boomers or your idiot children, always getting shafted while we have all the fun.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Joe Desertrat on Tuesday February 01, @01:22AM (1 child)
Like most of the changes we have had inflicted upon us recently (I'm talking years, not months) I doubt very much it is designed to prevent identity theft or whatever they are claiming. Most of it seems to have the bigger goal of tracking and collecting data on users in mind, if not more nefarious things. In order for most people to get this sort of thing to work they will have to disable their own security for browsing and whatnot. To my knowledge, I've never had someone bother to hack one of my passwords, but at least three times off the top of my head I've been warned that an account may have been compromised due to a security breach on the server or provider end. Pile the extra restrictions on that source of the problem, and leave us end users alone.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 01, @01:43AM
Very well put! We are doing this to ourselves, and to each other...
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 01, @01:23AM (2 children)
What problem exactly is the IRS trying to fix with this plan?
Seems like the solution will have holes as well but with a new cost.
What is to keep the bad guy from just sending a picture in for authentication?
If the IRS takes this as gospel, how does the real person recover his identity?
If the IRS doesn't, then why is this a useful system?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 01, @01:27AM (1 child)
More questions...
Twins?
Doppelgangers?
How many will upload a photo of goatse?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 01, @01:34AM
A sphincter print is just as identifiable as a finger or iris print
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 01, @01:37AM
login.gov?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM