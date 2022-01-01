SpaceX could attempt three Falcon 9 rocket launches in next two days:
The first liftoff is set for Monday, when a rocket topped with an Italian surveillance satellite is currently scheduled to leave Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:11 p.m. PT (6:11 p.m. ET). Then, a Starlink launch is on tap Tuesday from adjacent Kennedy Space Center, followed by mission for the National Reconnaissance Office from California Wednesday.
[...] Things weren't supposed to line up this way. Monday's launch was originally planned for last week, but got pushed back a few days by poor weather. A Sunday evening attempt then got scrubbed at the literal last minute due to a cruise ship in the launch exclusion zone.
[...] The Starlink launch has also been pushed back a few times and was set to happen Monday, but Sunday's scrub appears to have postponed it again to Tuesday.
[...] Whenever the next mission does get off the ground it will be the fourth of 2022 for SpaceX. All three flights will be livestreamed starting about 10 minutes before launch. Check back for updates as the situation evolves.
Launches are generally live-streamed on YouTube and other sites on-line.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 31, @10:33PM (1 child)
The COSMO-SkyMed [wikipedia.org] has been scrubbed for several days now. Hopefully today it gets launched.
This is the Italian earth observation satellite.
Every time they say "sky med" on the SpaceX webcast what I hear is "sky net".
Shhhhh! Don't tell anyone . . . the microchips are not in the vaccine but are in the Urine! Ouch!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 31, @10:45PM
It might actually be profitable for SpaceX to sue that cruise line, and collect a couple million for damages from the delay.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday January 31, @10:52PM
in the next 2 days. I give the odds of either happening at somewhere around 0, with an error bar of +- 0.
