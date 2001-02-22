from the Hey-la-day-la-my-boyfriend^W-PC's-back! dept.
The PC is back again. But for how long?:
In the last few years, PC sales have been in gradual decline for the obvious reason that, with the advent of smartphones and tablets, the one-size-fits-all approach offered by the PC didn't seem so relevant anymore - particularly for consumers.
That changed with the pandemic as many people rapidly realised that while tablets and smartphones are useful for watching video or sending a few messages, they are a lot less useful for long hours of working or learning.
Until we come up with something better, that old combination of screen and keyboard is just better for creative tasks than a screen alone. As a result, the PC has seen the biggest growth in a decade, with PC sales up 14% to 350 million this year.
Part of that was organisations buying notebooks to replace the desktop PCs locked away in offices they could not access, and part of its was families buying devices to keep them entertained and educated during lockdown.
By 2023 vendors will have sold an unexpected extra 130 million PCs above and beyond what they would have been expected a couple of years ago. And if it wasn't for the supply chain issues from which the whole tech industry has been suffering, PC makers would have probably sold even more.
Microsoft's Panos Panay recently dubbed this as a new "era of the PC", noting: "A new hybrid infrastructure now exists – across work, school and life – enabling more flexibility in where and how people spend their time. And the PC is the hub."
The PC back in fashion, it seems. But how long will that last?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 01, @03:07PM (1 child)
I'll argue that the PC never left. The PC comes in multiple formats, ranging from huge boxes with lots of drives and peripherals, right down to little micro ATX boxes. IMO, to qualify as a "desktop" or a "PC", you need a hard drive, an ethernet connection, mouse and keyboard, and a display. In more recent years, some hybrid machines have appeared. Small, light, easily transportable boxes that might be carried to an apartment across town, and plugged into display, keyboard, and mouse. Those three peripherals are what it's all about, really. When you have serious work to do, you don't want to squint at a tiny 2" display, nor do you want to fumble around with a micro-mini keyboard and pointer device. Phones, tablets, and even laptops can be very inconvenient in creating a work environment. Larger laptops are less convenient, IMO, but they don't compare to a full-sized actual physical desktop work environment.
My recent purchase of a MacBook Pro helps to blur the lines a little. With a proper docking station, a laptop with a 1TB drive and 16 gig of memory is proving adequate for just about everything I want to do. But the docking station is essential. Plug in a display, a proper keyboard, and a mouse, and everything is just fine.
There's a reason offices have tons of machines on desktops, and relatively few laptops, tablets, etc.
Now I'm waiting for a Raspberry Pi guy to lay claim to being a full fledged PC . . .
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 01, @03:49PM
The problem I'm finding with this is that there's not much support for dual external monitors. So I'm thinking the next screen will be a monster curved tv.
Laptop or desktop? I really don't care. Whatever gives the best bang for the buck (current laptop is almost a decade old, still does everything I bought it for, but a lot of stuff I now do on my phone, so really, aside from code and printing and photo editing, I'm not planning on using the next one more than this one.
I may just throw a homemade box together instead. There's a couple of high-end graphics cards and motherboard just sitting around (my nephew is a crazy-ass gamer - always the latest).