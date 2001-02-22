from the I-tried-it-at-home-and-now-I-have-web-feet dept.
Imagine Regrowing Lost Limbs – It's a Step Closer With New Treatment That Helped Frogs Regenerate Amputated Legs:
A new treatment helped frogs regenerate their amputated legs – taking science one step closer to helping people regrow their body parts, too.
Our bodies connect us to the world. When people lose parts of their bodies to disease or traumatic injury, they often feel that they've lost a part of who they are, even experiencing a grief akin to losing a loved one. Their sense of personal loss is justified because unlike salamanders or snarky comic book characters like Deadpool, adult human tissues generally do not regenerate – limb loss is permanent and irreversible.
While there have been significant advances in prosthetic and bionic technologies to replace lost limbs, they cannot yet restore a sense of touch, minimize the sensation of phantom pains or match the capabilities of natural limbs. Without reconstructing the limb itself, a person won't be able to feel the touch of a loved one or the warmth of the sun.
[...] Our recent study in the journal Science Advances showed that just 24 hours of a treatment we designed is enough to regenerate fully functional and touch-sensitive limbs in frogs.
During very early development, cells that will eventually become limbs and organs arrange themselves into precise anatomical structures using a set of chemical, biomechanical and electrical signals. In considering ways to regenerate limbs, we reasoned that it would be much easier to ask cells to repeat what they already did during early development. So we looked for ways to trigger the "build whatever normally was here" signal for cells at the site of a wound.
One of the major challenges in doing this, however, is figuring out how to create an environment that encourages the body to regenerate instead of forming scars. While scars help protect injured tissue from further damage, they also change the cellular environment in ways that prevent regeneration.
[...] Making a person whole again means more than just replacing their limb. It also means restoring their sense of touch and ability to function. New approaches in regenerative medicine are now beginning to identify how that may be possible.
