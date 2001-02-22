The Federal Communications Commission is moving ahead with plans to require broadband "nutrition labels" that include details on the actual price of Internet service and information about data caps and performance.

The consumer labels that home Internet and mobile broadband providers would have to provide at the point of sale will be similar to those adopted by the FCC in 2016. The labels and related rules requiring greater transparency were eliminated under former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, but the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by Congress in November 2021 requires the FCC to issue new rules mandating the display of the consumer labels.

Today's 4-0 FCC vote approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that seeks public comment on the plan. There's generally at least a few months between an NPRM and a commission vote to issue final rules. The deadline for initial comments will be 30 days after the NPRM is published in the Federal Register, and reply comments will be due 45 days after Federal Register publication. The docket where comments will be filed can be found here.

[...] "Today's FCC vote is a welcome step forward and a win for consumers," Joshua Stager, deputy director for broadband and competition policy at New America's Open Technology Institute, said today. ISPs are "notorious for keeping customers in the dark" with "hidden fees, surprise bills, and dense contracts," he said.