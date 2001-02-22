FCC aims to stop broadband bill shock, reviving plan nixed by Ajit Pai:
The Federal Communications Commission is moving ahead with plans to require broadband "nutrition labels" that include details on the actual price of Internet service and information about data caps and performance.
The consumer labels that home Internet and mobile broadband providers would have to provide at the point of sale will be similar to those adopted by the FCC in 2016. The labels and related rules requiring greater transparency were eliminated under former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, but the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by Congress in November 2021 requires the FCC to issue new rules mandating the display of the consumer labels.
Today's 4-0 FCC vote approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that seeks public comment on the plan. There's generally at least a few months between an NPRM and a commission vote to issue final rules. The deadline for initial comments will be 30 days after the NPRM is published in the Federal Register, and reply comments will be due 45 days after Federal Register publication. The docket where comments will be filed can be found here.
[...] "Today's FCC vote is a welcome step forward and a win for consumers," Joshua Stager, deputy director for broadband and competition policy at New America's Open Technology Institute, said today. ISPs are "notorious for keeping customers in the dark" with "hidden fees, surprise bills, and dense contracts," he said.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 02, @05:02PM
This will remove the mystery and excitement about just how much your new broadband service is going to cost when you receive the first actual bill. The surprise will be spoiled. You'll know the bottom line cost including all hidden 'surprise' fees, even before you sign on the dotted line. It is like the kid who opens their presents before Christmas to ensure that their chemistry set includes several key important chemicals that they saw on YouTube.
Shhhhh! Don't tell anyone . . . the microchips are not in the vaccine but are in the Urine! Ouch!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Wednesday February 02, @05:14PM
Considering the scummy practices of telecoms in general, yes, including broadband internet, it's about time. Up to now, it's been standard operating procedure. Offer "introductory" prices that are reasonable, then in 12 months after you're hooked, the price doubles. That's not even covering the "router rental" fee or other stupid things.
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.