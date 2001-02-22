Stories
The New York Times Buys Word Guessing Game "Wordle"

posted by janrinok on Wednesday February 02, @04:45AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
takyon writes:

'The New York Times' buys Wordle

The New York Times has acquired Wordle, a simple word guessing game, for an undisclosed price in the low-seven figures, the newspaper announced Monday.

The game, created by Josh Wardle, will initially continue to be free to play.

Wordle, which was released in October 2021, is a daily word puzzle that has soared in popularity, amassing millions of daily players within months.

To play the game, players have six tries to guess a five-letter word. Many users choose to share their results — a grid of green, yellow and black boxes — on social media.

Also at CNN.

See also: The New York Times Buys Wordle
The Sudden Rise of Wordle
Wordle buyout by New York Times draws backlash from fans

