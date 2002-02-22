Intel Arc GPUs
Intel Patches To Make It Easier To Run Their Discrete Graphics On Arm, Other Architectures
A change currently being evaluated for Intel's "i915" Linux kernel graphics driver would make it easier for building driver support for their forthcoming discrete graphics products for targeting other non-x86 CPU architectures like Arm.
Sent out today as a "request for comments" were patches that change the Intel Linux kernel graphics driver to allow it to optionally build without support for integrated graphics -- leaving the driver just capable of discrete graphics support. While Intel graphics have traditionally been about their integrated graphics on their processors, Intel is moving hard and fast on bringing up their discrete graphics support under Linux with DG2/Alchemist for Intel Arc graphics cards coming together as well as their Xe HPC accelerator.
Because of the integrated graphics being part of Intel's x86 CPUs, their driver really hasn't had to care about other CPU architectures since such combinations haven't been possible. But now with discrete graphics cards and their HPC accelerators, it will be possible to have Intel graphics on say an Arm, POWER, or RISC-V platform. The change being proposed by this RFC patch series would allow building the Linux kernel graphics driver with just that discrete graphics support included.
Intel Arc GPUs Could Give Gamers a Reason to Drop Windows 11 for Linux
Intel's developers are working on bringing Resizable BAR (or ReBAR) to its upcoming ARC graphics cards for Linux, which is great news for PC gamers who are looking to jump ship from another operating system like Windows 11.
[...] DG2/Alchemist support has already been spotted within the Linux kernel and Mesa drivers already, but performance optimization is still a bit shaky. A set of patches for small BAR recovery support for the Intel kernel graphics driver have already been released last week for testing and are currently under review, so we're expecting to see them introduced in the Linux V5.18 kernel.
A note within the patch states that "Starting from DG2 we will have resizable BAR support for device local-memory, but in some cases the final BAR size might still be smaller than the total local-memory size. In such cases only part of local-memory will be CPU accessible, while the remainder is only accessible via the GPU. This series adds the basic enablers needed to ensure that the entire local-memory range is usable."
For those unaware, ReBAR is a PCI Express interface technology that can boost the frame rate performance by removing the 256MB block read limiter, allowing your CPU to have full access to the frame buffer. What this means is that rather than smaller, 'chopped up' sections of data being sent from the CPU to the GPU, the GPU can now ask for much larger files or data chunks and get them sent by the CPU all at once.
The only downside right now is that not many games actually support ReBAR, although these do include plenty of top games like Hitman 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and even Cyberpunk 2077, and some early tests actually resulted in lower performance rather than improved ones.
Nvidia added ReBAR support back in March 2021 for most of its Ampere line, and AMD also has had a similar tech called Smart Access Memory (SAM) which creates a digital 'switch' within the BIOS. With Intel joining the rest of the market with offering ReBAR, there are hopes that more games will be introduced that support the feature, as well as introducing it to existing games where players could reap the benefits of those additional few frames.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @11:41PM (3 children)
Improved driver parity is nice but it seems a bit premature to suggest gamers drop a platform with lots of games for a platform with comparatively much fewer games, at least as a result of improved driver parity.
Doesn't help that formerly one of the most prominent developers providing AAA Linux games, engines, and even occasional improvements to graphics drivers to run their games better (id) was sold to a company that doesn't value any of those things (Bethesda or I guess actually ZeniMax) which was later sold to a company that perhaps has negative desire for Linux games (Microsoft).
Seems Valve has been attempting to jumpstart Linux gaming for some time now, the Steam Deck running Linux out of the box will be interesting, but it seems many will just install Windows, and Valve's emphasis on Proton (a Wine derivative) suggests a lack of confidence for native Linux games.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @11:57PM
98% of game developers are not going to lift a finger to support native Linux until the market changes. WINE/Proton is the obvious solution for now. If Steam Deck is successful, they will at least put in the effort to make sure their games work well with Proton.
I would be surprised if a significant amount of Steam Deck owners put Windows on it. Valve will likely provide those stats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 04, @12:03AM
It's a discrete card. It should run in any slot on any computer versus integrated graphics where you buy an Intel CPU and you get a GPU thrown in.
Decoupling allows them to counter AMD's move to include their GPUs inside Samsung Exynos chips.
Running an Intel card on one of those OpenPOWER workstations from Raptor is one possibility. Or, the whizzkid porting Haiku to Risc-V uses an AMD card.
But mainly it'd be useful for headless boxes where they don't want to license Mali from ARM etc. c.f. A Raspberry Pi fan has demonstrated you can plug a GPU into the M.2 slot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 04, @12:13AM
》 a platform with comparatively much fewer games,
Fewer, maybe, but far more challenging. You've obviously never played systemd with its constantly growing number of levels, ever-changing challenges, and an evil overlord who responds to all your attacks by bellowing "notabug! wontfix!".