Musicians are furious at website HitPiece, which listed their music as NFTs without permission:
Musicians have taken to Twitter today to complain about a website that is ostensibly selling their music as NFTs without permission. HitPiece claims to sell one-of-one NFTs, meaning each one is singular and unique (as opposed to the endless iterations of ugly monkeys we are now subjected to).
"Each HitPiece NFT is a One of One NFT for each unique song recording," said the HitPiece website. "Members build their Hitlist of their favorite songs, get on leaderboards, and receive in real life value such as access and experiences with Artists."
There's just one little snag with this plan. According to many of the artists whose songs are being offered as NFTs, HitPiece doesn't actually have any authority to do any of this.
[...] HitPiece's standard response to artists thus far has been to request they send a DM so it can explain how this is actually all fine and "definitely not a scam". However, HitPiece's website began to display a 404 error before seemingly being completely taken down for a period of time. The website's online status remained unstable at time of writing.
(Score: 3, Funny) by choose another one on Friday February 04, @01:17PM (2 children)
NFT = Not F***ing There ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 04, @01:27PM
I wonder how many NFT scams will happen before people catch on?
Me? I'm going to start selling NFTs for SoylentNews posts of selected accounts! I might even add in some real life value such as access and experiences with the posters, for a premium charge of course.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 04, @02:07PM
From what I understand, NFTs can just be a link to someplace else, in which case they can become completely and utterly useless if the asset moves. They can also include the asset in the NFT itself making that issue moot. But, the whole thing smacks of scam. Especially when it's copyrighted material that's not being provided by the license holder.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by EJ on Friday February 04, @01:28PM (3 children)
Yes. It is stupid that people are trying to sell "ownership" of something they have the rights to, but that's not the worst part of NFTs.
I am annoyed with Ubisoft (and possibly other gaming companies) getting into NFTs because then the IRS is going to assign a real-world value to the crap I earn in games. That means I'm going to pay to buy/subscribe to a game, and then the IRS will want to tax me for playing the game.
I don't want your stupid added into my games.
(Score: 3, Funny) by EJ on Friday February 04, @01:31PM
"something they do NOT have the rights to"
I sold an NFT for my Preview button, so I can't use it anymore :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 04, @02:07PM
Worse than that, can't you make multiple NFTs for the same file? If so, then what are you purchasing? A lot of people think there is something you end "owning," but you don't own anything. Then, when you hear about the Amway-like way it is set up, where every time it is sold the originator gets a cut, the exchange gets a cut, etc., then you see what the real scam is. Like most crypto in general, it is populated by a number of people who are in on the scam and figure that they will know the best point to jump out before the value collapses.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 04, @02:18PM
> then the IRS will want to tax me for playing the game
Unlikely. I'm pretty sure all the sales of game-gold and other in-game assets has already firmly established that they have real-world value.
However - the IRS does not tax assets, they tax income. So you only have to pay taxes on assets when you sell them for more than you paid (capital gains). And you are *already* required to do that when you sell any game asset for real money.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday February 04, @02:11PM
Simple existential criterion: Does it still work if taken offline?
If not, you do not own it. It makes you dependent on someone else.
More, if something does not retain its value when taken offline permanently, it never had any value past illusory one.
