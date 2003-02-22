Musicians have taken to Twitter today to complain about a website that is ostensibly selling their music as NFTs without permission. HitPiece claims to sell one-of-one NFTs, meaning each one is singular and unique (as opposed to the endless iterations of ugly monkeys we are now subjected to).

"Each HitPiece NFT is a One of One NFT for each unique song recording," said the HitPiece website. "Members build their Hitlist of their favorite songs, get on leaderboards, and receive in real life value such as access and experiences with Artists."

There's just one little snag with this plan. According to many of the artists whose songs are being offered as NFTs, HitPiece doesn't actually have any authority to do any of this.

[...] HitPiece's standard response to artists thus far has been to request they send a DM so it can explain how this is actually all fine and "definitely not a scam". However, HitPiece's website began to display a 404 error before seemingly being completely taken down for a period of time. The website's online status remained unstable at time of writing.