Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

A New Artificial Intelligence Traffic Light Could Help Shorten Your Commute Times

posted by martyb on Saturday February 05, @08:50PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the drive-even-faster? dept.
/dev/random

owl writes:

A New Artificial Intelligence Traffic Light Could Help Shorten Your Commute Times:

Ask any nerd and they'll say artificial intelligence is taking over. That may not always be for the best, but finally it seems the tech is being put to good use – in traffic lights.

A new study out of Germany says having traffic lights use AI technology may keep traffic flowing faster and smoother. That means I won't have to wait at intersections longer than I have to, which is a plus if you're as impatient as I am.

One of the partners in the study with an aggressively German name – the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation – recently installed high-resolution cameras and radar sensors at a busy intersection with a traffic light in the city of Lemgo, according to New Atlas. The setup recorded the number of vehicles waiting for the light to change, the amount of time each of them had to wait and the average speed a vehicle drove through the intersection.

Science wizardry was then used to train a machine-learning based computer algorithm. It experimented with different light-changing patterns. They would continuously adapt to real time traffic conditions and see which ones worked best to keep wait times down.

Original Submission


«  Humans and Other Primates Have Evolved Less Sensitive Noses
A New Artificial Intelligence Traffic Light Could Help Shorten Your Commute Times | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.