Today Igalia announces Wolvic, a new browser project with an initial focus of picking up where Firefox Reality leaves off.
XR (eXtended Reality, an umbrella term for Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and similar technologies) systems have advanced quite a bit recently, and experiencing them today is eye-opening. Mozilla invested a lot into R&D in XR in the late 2010s, and in late 2018 they released an experimental browser called Firefox Reality. It was a great entry into the XR field, helping establish what a browser in these devices really looks like, and figure out the unique challenges. Today we're excited to take up this experiment and continue this work as a complete project.
We at Igalia believe the Web is important to the XR space in a large number of ways. XR systems which provide an immersive OS need web browsers to be part of that. Entering a "reality" without access to everything that already exists on the Web would be pretty terrible.
Igalia is known for its work on open source graphics drivers.
Previously: Mozilla Launches "Firefox Reality", a VR Web Browser
Mozilla's Firefox Reality web browser is now available
Mozilla's vision of a VR-first web browser is ready for consumers to download and judge.
Firefox Reality is a browser built entirely for virtual reality. While you may have read about desktop Firefox or Chrome adding WebVR support, Firefox Reality is a web browser that you actually use entirely inside a VR headset. You can visit URLs, search things and otherwise browse the 2D and 3D internet within the new browser all without moving a mouse, just your VR hand controller.
Firefox Reality is available on the Oculus, Viveport and Daydream platforms and is optimized to run on the latest standalone mobile headsets like the Oculus Go and Lenovo Mirage Solo.
Related: Hubs by Mozilla: A New Way to Get Together Online
