The definitive guide to getting tall:
There are many genes, or at least markers of one sort or another within our DNA sequences, that have been associated with height. By some estimates the number could be thousands. However, finding those select genes that have a readily apparent and significant function in height has proven difficult.
One exciting new gene, at least for Chinese horses, was just described in the current issue of Current Biology. The researchers found that a transcription factor known as TBX3 plays a critical role in driving body size differences between Chinese ponies and horses. TBX3 is one of perhaps two dozen proteins in our own genomes that all share a highly conserved DNA binding domain known as a T-box. This domain is a big part of the protein and consists of several hundred amino acids that are typically coded over many exons. The DNA sequence bound by the T-box domain is also, conveniently I suppose, known in the literature as a T-box. The canonical sequence and overall reported length estimates of the the T-box element also come with a lot of variance. Some reports have it nailed at a length of 200 nucleotides, while others offer a shorter, and partly palindromic consensus sequence of "TCACACCT."
Clearly, the TBX field is poised at the bleeding edge of genetic discovery— still sorting itself out as the last mysterious undefined DNA sequences are fully explored. Although the first T-box protein, TBX1 (then called Brachyury since its disruption would cause a shortened tail), was discovered back in the 1920s, no one seems to know exactly how many T-box elements exist in our DNA, and in which critical promoter or enhancer regions they might be readied for action. Confusingly, it seems that the all-caps format TBX is called for when describing the protein, while the Tbx format refers to the gene; and yet, one still often finds well-meaning conglomerations like "TBX gene" or "Tbx protein" in the larger online literature.
[...] Like many other transcription factors, it can be tough to nail down all the places where TBX3 is active and what it does in those places. For example, the role of TBX3 expression in the hypothalamus, where it may contribute to global body-wide signaling, might be expected to differ from its more localized efforts within the forelimb. As the exploration of other key molecules in other well-characterized friends like the recently discovered functions of IGF1 in the domestication of small dogs, continues apace, a clearer understanding of height will be in hand.
Journal Reference:
Xuexue Liu, Yanli Zhang, Wujun Liu, et al. A single-nucleotide mutation within the TBX3 enhancer increased body size in Chinese horses, [open] Current Biology (DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.11.052)