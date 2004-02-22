The App Store will now allow developers to restrict their apps so they're only viewable by people with a direct link to the page. Apple foresees the ability to unlist apps being used for exciting purposes such as hiding a company's employee app or their sales tools. I suppose apparent exclusivity is one way to make people actually want an app.

"Unlisted apps don't appear in any App Store categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings," wrote Apple on its Developer website. "They can also be accessed through Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager."

[...] In order to unlist an app, developers must submit a request and wait for approval. The app has to be completed and ready for release though, so it can't be in beta. If approved, the app will be unlisted and a link to the App Store listing will be generated, which developers can then write in lemon juice to slip to their secret club at recess.

Apps which were initially listed but then unlisted will still retain the same URL, so if your app was already live it won't suddenly disappear for people stalking its App Store page. Though if anyone is sitting on the page and staring longingly at a corporate app, maybe you should just let them in. Clearly they're in desperate need of some excitement.