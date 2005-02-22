MIT Engineers Create the "Impossible" – New Material That Is Stronger Than Steel and As Light as Plastic
Using a novel polymerization process, MIT chemical engineers have created a new material that is stronger than steel and as light as plastic, and can be easily manufactured in large quantities.
The new material is a two-dimensional polymer that self-assembles into sheets, unlike all other polymers, which form one-dimensional, spaghetti-like chains. Until now, scientists had believed it was impossible to induce polymers to form 2D sheets.
Such a material could be used as a lightweight, durable coating for car parts or cell phones, or as a building material for bridges or other structures, says Michael Strano, the Carbon P. Dubbs Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT and the senior author of the new study.
[...] The researchers found that the new material's elastic modulus — a measure of how much force it takes to deform a material — is between four and six times greater than that of bulletproof glass. They also found that its yield strength, or how much force it takes to break the material, is twice that of steel, even though the material has only about one-sixth the density of steel.
Irreversible synthesis of an ultrastrong two-dimensional polymeric material (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-04296-3) (DX)
From the paper:
Further processing yields highly oriented, free-standing films that have a 2D elastic modulus and yield strength of 12.7 ± 3.8 gigapascals and 488 ± 57 megapascals, respectively.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by pvanhoof on Monday February 07, @09:57AM (2 children)
Ah, LEGO bricks for real buildings are coming?
An important question will be material price. If steel or wood is cheaper (to produce) for the same strength, this wont be used. Also ease of constructing: can you hammer in nails, screw in screws into the material?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 07, @10:16AM
They are starting to 3D print buildings now. Just extrude layers or create joinery.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday February 07, @10:34AM
Ancient Chinese and Japanese furniture and building carpentry provide lot of fine examples of pure geometric joints without additional components.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 07, @10:39AM
...the technological advancement scavenged from that Roswell UFO are making it to the market.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday February 07, @10:46AM
I would call it plasteel but I guess that name is trademarked long ago.
