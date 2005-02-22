from the maybe-it-was-just-cow-farts dept.
Climate change: Satellites map huge methane plumes from oil and gas:
Huge plumes of the warming gas methane have been mapped globally for the first time from oil and gas fields using satellites.
Plugging these leaks would be an important step in buying extra time to curb climate change. The new research found plumes covering vast areas, sometimes stretching to 200 miles - the leaks are thought to be mostly unintended.
Last year, about 100 countries promised to cut methane emissions by 2030.
"We knew about individual gas blow-outs before, but this work shows the true methane footprint of oil and gas operations around the planet," explains Riley Duren, an author of the paper and CEO of Carbon Mapper which tracks methane emissions.
Methane usually leaks from oil and gas facilities during maintenance operations, while fixing a valve or pipeline, for example, or from compressor stations - facilities that maintain the flow and pressure of natural gas.
It is also produced by landfill, agriculture and in coal production. This research focused on detecting oil and gas leaks that can be plugged if companies invest in prevention.
Scientists believe that cutting methane emissions is an "easy win" in tackling climate change, because it's a very potent gas usually released by humans in leaks that can be stopped relatively easily.
An IPCC study last year suggested that 30-50% of the current rise in temperatures is down to methane.