Controversy erupts over Aussie museum's identification of HMS Endeavour wreck:
The HMS Endeavour is famous for being sailed by Capt. James Cook to the South Pacific for a scientific expedition in the late 18th century. But the Endeavour (by then renamed the Lord Sandwich) met its demise in the Atlantic, when it was one of 13 ships the British deliberately sank (or "scuttled") in a Rhode Island harbor during the American Revolution.
Now, the Australian National Maritime Museum has announced that its researchers have confirmed that a shipwreck proposed as a likely candidate in 2018 is indeed the remains of the HMS Endeavour. However, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP)—the museum's research partner in the project—promptly released a statement calling the announcement premature. RIMAP insists that more evidence is needed and that its own final report is still forthcoming.
[...] The Australian National Maritime Museum held a press conference to announce its conclusion. The museum said its researchers matched structural details and the shape of the remains to those on original plans of the Endeavour—including the size of the timbers and the scuttling holes in the keel. The remains are also European-built, the museum said.
"The last pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this call," Kevin Sumption, director of the museum, said. "Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I'm convinced it's the Endeavour."
RIMAP executive director DK Abbass issued the following statement soon afterward:
The Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) report that the Endeavour has been identified is premature. The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) is now and always has been the lead organization for the study in Newport harbor. The ANMM announcement today is a breach of the contract between RIMAP and the ANMM for the conduct of this research and how its results are to be shared with the public. What we see on the shipwreck site under study is consistent with what might be expected of the Endeavour, but there has been no indisputable data found to prove the site is that iconic vessel, and there are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification. When the study is done, RIMAP will post the legitimate report on its website at: www.rimap.org. Meanwhile, RIMAP recognizes the connection between Australian citizens of British descent and the Endeavour, but RIMAP's conclusions will be driven by proper scientific process and not Australian emotions or politics.
"We are very open to conversations with Dr. Abbass if she disagrees with our findings, their findings," Kieran Hosty, the ANMM's manager of maritime archeology, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). He added that he believed their contract with RIMAP had ended in November, although he could not be sure.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday February 07, @09:22PM
RIMAP: "I call dibs on telling everyone!"
ANMM: "Nuh uh. You're taking too long - I'm telling anyway!"
RIMAP: "You can't! I have dibs, because this is my backyard! If you tell, I won't invite you over to play again!"
ANMM: "I'll tell your mom that you were mean to me and she'll make you let me come over again. Smell you later, loser!"
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday February 07, @09:23PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday February 07, @09:38PM
Yes. I'm in favor the HMS Sandwich
Of course it's not random and relates to:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earl_of_Sandwich [wikipedia.org]
On that note
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marquess_of_Queensberry [wikipedia.org]
I also want the HMS Queensberry, because its just as fun and piles on with a Mike Tyson Mystery reference to the same historical character.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 07, @09:42PM
I think they're jumping the gun, or humping the shark, or whatever. They haven't found positive proof that this ship is THE SHIP. What they have found is enough to say, "We're pretty sure this is it", but not enough to be certain. If/when they recover some brass artifact with the ship's name inscripted thereon, THEN they can announce their certainty.
I can't believe credible historians are willing to risk their reputation and their careers on being the first to announce.
Also - I can't believe it really makes any difference which ship is which. They know it was one of several ships scuttled in the vicinity. It's not like they are trying to solve a mystery of a missing ship, with the descendants of crew members still wondering what happened to great-great-great-grandpa.
