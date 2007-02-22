Israel's government will set up a commission of inquiry to examine allegations that the police used spyware to hack the phones of Israeli public figures without authorisation.

Officials, protesters, journalists and a son of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were targeted without court orders, the newspaper Calcalist said.

A witness in Mr Netanyahu's corruption trial was also allegedly hacked. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the reports were "very serious, if true".

Reports say the police used Pegasus software, developed by NSO, an Israeli surveillance firm. NSO has faced widespread allegations that the product has been sold to and misused by authoritarian governments across the world.

The company has insisted that it does not operate the software once it is sold to clients and has previously stated that it could not be used to track Israeli citizens. It has not commented on the latest development.

Pegasus infects phones, allowing operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones and cameras.