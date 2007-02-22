from the what's-not-to-like? dept.
DuckDuckGo founder says privacy needs to be as simple as a single button press:
The success of the quest to establish a more private web will depend upon the ability to create a new path of least resistance for users, the founder of search engine DuckDuckGo has said.
In an exclusive interview with TechRadar Pro, Gabriel Weinberg said that the audience for privacy-preserving products will only reach a critical mass once it becomes simpler for people to make the switch.
"Most people currently say they care about privacy, but only half actually take action. We think this figure will continue to grow as consumers understand more and more about privacy harms," he told us.
"However, bringing web users from one group to the other will also be about helping people appreciate there's something they can do about these problems. We're trying to be the easy button for privacy."
Do people really care, or do they just want their pron and kitten videos?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @04:53PM (2 children)
Privacy needs to be as simple as zero button presses, it should be the default.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Tuesday February 08, @05:26PM
People care deeply about privacy.
Until it requires some action on their part.
My right to spread death and disease to others is guaranteed like my right to drive intoxicated without insurance.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday February 08, @05:34PM
Here is the button they will give you:
Do you want to give up your privacy now and let us rape you up the butt?
[YES] [Maybe Later]
Either that, or non-obviously clicking outside the window to non-intuitively dismiss it is the only way to delay the inevitable.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday February 08, @05:02PM (5 children)
Close your browser.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @05:05PM (3 children)
Or the power button. Alternatively, the power plug.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @05:21PM (2 children)
You mean the main electrical switch to the house at the circuit breaker. With Alexa and Siri speakerphones, cameras, and iPads in the house, it's the only way to be sure.
Or else live like some 20th century primitive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @05:29PM
Voluntarily surrendering your privacy means that you probably don't care about it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday February 08, @05:30PM
We internet-less 20th primitives managed to survive into the world of Facebook, Google and Tiktok just fine - and one might argue, we fared better than today's generations do.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 08, @05:29PM
Power off your cell phone.
Take your home off the grid and produce your own power (solar?)
Collect and treat your own water - water metering is a ubiquitous invasive data gathering institution.
There's not much to do about the tax men and property appraisers, the more you try to hide from them the more visible you become. Best bet is to wrangle "first responder / enforcement" status and at least get your name purged from the easy to retrieve public records.
What's in a name? Change that puppy, go by a street handle, nobody should know your real name. Change the one you use in public based on the groups you are using it with, try not to let those groups connect your various aliases.
Or, you know, just join society and blend in. Hiding in plain sight works for the vast majority of us and we're not even trying.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 08, @05:34PM
Some people do genuinely care about their privacy, but companies that want to invade their privacy have a simple solution to that problem: LIE. They'll say "We respect your privacy" in big bold letters at the top of their privacy policy page, and then they'll use a bunch of easily obtained tracking tools on any website they can, from the simple Google Analytics to more complex tools like Taboola, regardless of any "do not track" signals from the user.
The EU GDPR was a try to address this, but everyone just put a notification in a box at the bottom of the screen to totally comply with the rules, and then just kept doing what they had been doing before.
What I'd like to see isn't a specific set of government rules about user data, but a requirement that all data about users of any company's electronic anything be insured against the risk of data breach or liability due to misuse by an employee. The expense would be pretty minimal for, say, a small business that keeps a name, address, and phone number to ship a few dozen online orders a month, but would be a lot higher for, say, Google. And by creating a cost that has to be paid, there's a ready-made counterargument for the marketdroid who wants to know exactly how long a particular user looks at kumquats versus pineapples. Also, the insurance companies can and probably would do audits to get an idea of what the risks were and whether their customers were misrepresenting what they were doing, giving the tech team more ammunition for "hey, maybe we shouldn't store this".
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday February 08, @05:39PM
Of all kinds of privacy attacks, the worst damage done is by digital shackles: a cell phone.
No button can heal this all-about-person information bleeding wound, ever.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design