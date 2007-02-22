Toshiba set to split into two companies:
Toshiba has officially decided to split itself up into two smaller companies after months of internal wrangling.
The two standalone companies, both of which will be publicly traded, will be: Infrastructure Service, which covers energy, transportation, batteries, and other areas; and Device, which covers digital devices, semiconductors, and storage.
As Bloomberg reports, the original plan – which faced opposition from shareholders – was to separate out its infrastructure operations, which will now instead continue under Toshiba.
[...] The iconic Japanese company has been under increasing pressure over recent years after a series of scandals and mismanagement. An expansion into nuclear power, for example, forced the company into selling its crown jewel semiconductor business.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday February 08, @10:34PM
One of the long term core problem in Toshiba's mismanagement was a voting fraud, which was viciously opposed by some shareholders.
https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/exclusive-toshiba-top-investor-calls-for-probe-as-vote-counting-scandal-widens-2020-09-24 [nasdaq.com]
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design