Toshiba Set to Split Into Two Companies

posted by janrinok on Tuesday February 08, @10:02PM
upstart writes:

Toshiba set to split into two companies:

Toshiba has officially decided to split itself up into two smaller companies after months of internal wrangling.

The two standalone companies, both of which will be publicly traded, will be: Infrastructure Service, which covers energy, transportation, batteries, and other areas; and Device, which covers digital devices, semiconductors, and storage.

As Bloomberg reports, the original plan – which faced opposition from shareholders – was to separate out its infrastructure operations, which will now instead continue under Toshiba.

[...] The iconic Japanese company has been under increasing pressure over recent years after a series of scandals and mismanagement. An expansion into nuclear power, for example, forced the company into selling its crown jewel semiconductor business.

