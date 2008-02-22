Large Hadron Collider Experiments Step Up the Data Processing Game With GPUs:
Analyzing as many as one billion proton collisions per second or tens of thousands of very complex lead collisions is not an easy job for a traditional computer farm. With the latest upgrades of the LHC experiments due to come into action next year, their demand for data processing potential has significantly increased. As their new computational challenges might not be met using traditional central processing units (CPUs), the four large experiments are adopting graphics processing units (GPUs).
GPUs are highly efficient processors, specialized in image processing, and were originally designed to accelerate the rendering of three-dimensional computer graphics. Their use has been studied in the past couple of years by the LHC experiments, the Worldwide LHC Computing Grid (WLCG), and CERN openlab. Increasing the use of GPUs in high-energy physics will improve not only the quality and size of the computing infrastructure, but also the overall energy efficiency.
"The LHC's ambitious upgrade program poses a range of exciting computing challenges; GPUs can play an important role in supporting machine-learning approaches to tackling many of these," says Enrica Porcari, Head of the CERN IT department. "Since 2020, the CERN IT department has provided access to GPU platforms in the data center, which have proven popular for a range of applications. On top of this, CERN openlab is carrying out important investigations into the use of GPUs for machine learning through collaborative R&D projects with industry, and the Scientific Computing Collaborations group is working to help port – and optimize – key code from the experiments."
ALICE has pioneered the use of GPUs in its high-level trigger online computer farm (HLT) since 2010 and is the only experiment using them to such a large extent to date. The newly upgraded ALICE detector has more than 12 billion electronic sensor elements that are read out continuously, creating a data stream of more than 3.5 terabytes per second. After first-level data processing, there remains a stream of up to 600 gigabytes per second. These data are analyzed online on a high-performance computer farm, implementing 250 nodes, each equipped with eight GPUs and two 32-core CPUs. Most of the software that assembles individual particle detector signals into particle trajectories (event reconstruction) has been adapted to work on GPUs.
In particular, the GPU-based online reconstruction and compression of the data from the Time Projection Chamber, which is the largest contributor to the data size, allows ALICE to further reduce the rate to a maximum of 100 gigabytes per second before writing the data to the disk. Without GPUs, about eight times as many servers of the same type and other resources would be required to handle the online processing of lead collision data at a 50 kHz interaction rate.