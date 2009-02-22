As many as 40 Starlink satellites from Thursday's SpaceX launch are set to smash back into Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate in the atmosphere, according to a SpaceX update on Tuesday.

[...] But after launch on Thursday, a geomagnetic storm slammed into Earth's atmosphere. Geomagnetic storms are caused by the sun spewing out solar wind particles that eventually crash into Earth. The particles mess with the planet's magnetic field and disrupt satellites, increasing drag and messing with their orbits.

That's exactly what happened to potentially 40 Starlink satellites just after they were deployed into their intended orbit, SpaceX has said.

[...] SpaceX said the satellites will "reenter or already have reentered the Earth's atmosphere" on Tuesday, effectively ending their short lives. When the satellites collide with the atmosphere, they're designed to burn up entirely, so no debris reaches the ground. SpaceX also says they pose no risk to other satellites.