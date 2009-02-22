from the what-goes-up-.... dept.
SpaceX Starlink satellites doomed after geomagnetic storm hits Earth:
As many as 40 Starlink satellites from Thursday's SpaceX launch are set to smash back into Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate in the atmosphere, according to a SpaceX update on Tuesday.
[...] But after launch on Thursday, a geomagnetic storm slammed into Earth's atmosphere. Geomagnetic storms are caused by the sun spewing out solar wind particles that eventually crash into Earth. The particles mess with the planet's magnetic field and disrupt satellites, increasing drag and messing with their orbits.
That's exactly what happened to potentially 40 Starlink satellites just after they were deployed into their intended orbit, SpaceX has said.
[...] SpaceX said the satellites will "reenter or already have reentered the Earth's atmosphere" on Tuesday, effectively ending their short lives. When the satellites collide with the atmosphere, they're designed to burn up entirely, so no debris reaches the ground. SpaceX also says they pose no risk to other satellites.
So why is it just Starlink satellites that are reporting a problem?
Part of it is their constellation has over 2000 satellites right now, so 40 is a whopping 2% and 2% of everything orbiting that low isn't all that much.
Part of it is the original design had them orbiting at 1200km or something, and the FCC and astronomers complained, so they actually launched the constellation to 500km with the assumption they'll all re-enter vastly earlier.
In fact as I remember the FCC original approval for the 1200km launches had a disclaimer along the lines of "fix this or else" so they did way back in 2017 or whatever and asked for a variance to launch to only 500km as opposed to the original license for 1200.
The australians have a page here:
https://www.spaceacademy.net.au/watch/debris/orblife.htm [spaceacademy.net.au]
Because its fucking austrialians you have to hold it upside down while reading it, aside from that there's an exponential component to orbital lifetimes such that the original "thousand km" constellation would have been orbital debris for at least 10K years but at "five hundred km" orbit they'll be lucky to make it ten years.
Note they're betting the company on the idea that they can launch faster and cheaper than they can re-enter. It makes sense in a way. Also if you never launch higher than X then the launch granting authority will not require wasting mass on deorbiting thrusters or whatever because they'll deorbit naturally, which also means nobody can hack starlink sats into all re-entering next July 4th, which admittedly would be a pretty cool looking hack but is technologically impossible if they don't HAVE deorbiting thrusters.
The other part is, without getting censored for various pandemic religion reasons, these 40 dead satellites were not healthy; they were all gonna re-enter in the next days, weeks, months at most. They all had a comorbidity of being extremely low altitude right now, or a few days ago anyway. So there will just be fewer re-entries in the immediate post-flare future and then the rate will increase again to normal. They are not losing many satellite-days of healthy satellite living, they were already toast just didn't expect a solar flare to speed things up a bit.
How's that "having problems"?
However, to answer the question of why it was just these sats that got affected - it's because they hadn't reached their final orbit yet, and were in relatively dense atmosphere. The density's exponential, so the drag increase of a warmed - expanded - atmosphere is far higher at lower altitudes. Going from some to more was enough to disrupt them, had they been in their final orbit, it would have gone from sweet bugger all to just bugger all, and not affected them.
