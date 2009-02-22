Stories
EU Joins Chips Race With 42 Bn Euro Bid to Rival Asia

posted by janrinok on Wednesday February 09, @08:13PM
The production of semiconductors, also known as chips, has become a strategic priority in Europe as well as the United States, after the shock of the pandemic choked off supply, bringing factories to a standstill and emptying stores of products.

The manufacturing of chips overwhelmingly takes place in Taiwan, China and South Korea and the European Union's 27 member states want factories and companies inside the bloc to take on a bigger role.

Thierry Breton, the EU's industry commissioner, on Tuesday will press Europeans to be as ambitious as possible and match similar plans in the United States, where the Biden administration is asking Congress to approve $52 billion.

Touring the IMEC chip research facility in Belgium on Monday, Breton boasted that the plan "will position Europe as an industry leader but also give us complete control of our semiconductor supply chains".

"The EU will equip itself with the means to guarantee its security of supply, as the United States does for example," he said, in a separate briefing to reporters.

"Europe will remain an open continent, but on its own terms," he said, referring to a "paradigm shift" in the European approach to highly strategic supplies such as semiconductors.

  • (Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @08:29PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @08:29PM (#1220065)

    And if you don't like our 6502-era design, fuck you because we just created an EU regulation that makes it mandatory in all computers used in the EU zone.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @08:49PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @08:49PM (#1220067)

      I hear they're gonna let government agencies use Z80s

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @09:10PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @09:10PM (#1220073)

      Isn't ARM still from the UK? Maybe the Euros will invite England back into the EU?

