from the all-the-better-to-track-you-with-my-dear dept.
Move over JavaScript: Back-end languages are coming to the front-end:
In the early days of networked computing, mainframes did all the heavy lifting: users connected to massive machines with video terminals that could do little more than send and receive text. Then in the 1970s, personal computers came along and made it possible to do serious computing on the client-side as servers handled tasks like authentication and storage in many networks. The rise of the internet in the 1990s swung the pendulum back to the server, with web browsers taking on a role not unlike terminals in the mainframe era.
The client-side made a come back over the past decade as developers built "single-page applications" (SPAs) with JavaScript. But a new crop of tools is sending the pendulum swinging back towards the server.
At the vanguard of these tools is Phoenix, a framework for the programming language Elixir, and a feature called LiveView. Using LiveView and a bit of JavaScript, developers can create browser-based interfaces for real-time applications like chat rooms or Twitter-style status updates. All UI elements are rendered on the server first and sent to the browser, ready-to-display. The only JavaScript required is a small amount of code that opens a WebSockets connection that handles sending input from the browser and receiving refreshed HTML/CSS from the server.
Phoenix isn't the first platform to offer a way for back-end developers to create front-end interfaces—Microsoft's ASP.NET Web Forms for Microsoft .NET existed back in 2002—but it did inspire many new tools. Caldara for Node.js, Livewire for the PHP framework Laravel, and StimulusReflex for Ruby on Rails, to name a few. Microsoft, meanwhile, released a new .NET feature called Blazor Server that modernizes the old Web Forms idea.
"My goal is not to get rid of single-page applications, but to obviate them for a large class of applications," Phoenix creator Chris McCord says.
There is a lot more in the full article.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday February 09, @11:29PM (1 child)
Back in the mainframe era, there was a technical reason why lightweight display terminals connected to centralized big iron doing the work: the former was cheaper than the latter. But of course the real reason was that the large institutions that operated mainframes had absolute power over their users: power to decide what the user saw, could or could not do, when and for how much money.
Fast forward to today: nothing has changed. The Googles and Facebooks and Amazons and Akamais of today love nothing better than centralized applications they control entirely, dictate what you can and cannot do with, and use to collect monetizable data on you without your have any say whatsoever. "SaaS" they call it. My GenX ass calls it a deplorable regression.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday February 10, @12:15AM
Exactly, but it's worse than that. Today's average user's experience of installing software is when the website says "Get the app" and they dutifully install a glorified web client, to join the multitude of others already clogging up their mobile device. The trouble is that even though this "app" appears to the user (if they cared to stop and think about it) to have pretty much the same features that the web page had, they may not realize that it has none of the security and is likely doing a whole load of other nefarious things that are invisible to them. It makes me cringe. Thank fuck for FOSS.
Master of the art of the science of the art of the science of art.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @11:37PM
Pretty much everything compiles to WASM, so you can use almost any language. Try to adblock and scrape my 20MB executable wrapped around 2 pictures and a few lines of text!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 09, @11:58PM