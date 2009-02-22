SpaceX founder and reigning richest earthling Elon Musk is set to give humanity an update on his moon and Mars rocket, Starship, live from Texas this Thursday.

Starship is the next-generation spacecraft that NASA plans to use for its Artemis missions to the moon and that Musk hopes will land the first people on the red planet. He said on Twitter last week that he will present an update on the vehicle's development this Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. PT (8 p.m. CT) from the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

This will be the first such update we've seen from Musk on Starship in almost two and a half years. In that time, SpaceX launched and crash-landed a handful of prototypes before completing a high-altitude flight and touchdown (without then blowing up) last May.

[...] Next, the company plans to send Starship on its first orbital flight as soon as the Federal Aviation Administration completes a lengthy environmental review and issues a launch license. The FAA expects the review to be done by the end of this month, but the deadline has been pushed back once already.