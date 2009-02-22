from the yes-I-can-definitely-smell-shite dept.
DeepMind says its new AI coding engine is as good as an average human programmer:
DeepMind has created an AI system named AlphaCode that it says “writes computer programs at a competitive level.” The Alphabet subsidiary tested its system against coding challenges used in human competitions and found that its program achieved an “estimated rank” placing it within the top 54 percent of human coders.
[...] Ten of these challenges were fed into AlphaCode in exactly the same format they’re given to humans. AlphaCode then generated a larger number of possible answers and winnowed these down by running the code and checking the output just as a human competitor might. “The whole process is automatic, without human selection of the best samples,” Yujia Li and David Choi, co-leads of the AlphaCode paper, told The Verge over email.
AlphaCode was tested on 10 of challenges that had been tackled by 5,000 users on the Codeforces site. On average, it ranked within the top 54.3 percent of responses, and DeepMind estimates that this gives the system a Codeforces Elo of 1238, which places it within the top 28 percent of users who have competed on the site in the last six months.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 10, @01:27PM (1 child)
So 10X better than Indian code donkeys?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 10, @01:41PM
It means they've now connected it to StackExchange.
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Thursday February 10, @01:52PM
If we assume that the DeepMind system connects to the competition server, reads and parses the instructions with the same limitations as a human, and generates code accordingly, that's an impressive feat. No doubt about it.
However, DeepMind seems to be tailored specifically for one competition's web site and parameters. While still impressive, it is in no way a threat to human programmers. The competition has specifications that are WAY more precise than those usually given to humans. The level of interpretation and intuition needed by even an average human programmer are still vastly out of reach for this algorithm. Human programmers can still breathe easy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 10, @02:05PM
Can it take an average coding job from https://www.freelancer.com/jobs/ [freelancer.com] and produce an average or better quality result with no other human input except from the customer?
If it's converting a comprehensive and precise specification into code then that's not what I consider an AI challenge. You don't need AI to do such stuff as far as I know.