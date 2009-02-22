from the right-back-at-ya dept.
The quantum 'boomerang' effect has been seen for the first time:
[...] An experiment reveals that, after being given a nudge, particles in certain materials return to their starting points, on average, researchers report in a paper accepted in Physical Review X.
Particles can boomerang if they're in a material that has lots of disorder. Instead of a pristine material made up of orderly arranged atoms, the material must have many defects, such as atoms that are missing or misaligned, or other types of atoms sprinkled throughout.
In 1958, physicist Philip Anderson realized that with enough disorder, electrons in a material become localized: They get stuck in place, unable to travel very far from where they started. The pinned-down electrons prevent the material from conducting electricity, thereby turning what might otherwise be a metal into an insulator. That localization is also necessary for the boomerang effect.
To picture the boomerang in action, physicist David Weld of the University of California, Santa Barbara imagines shrinking himself down and slipping inside a disordered material. If he tries to fling away an electron, he says, "it will not only turn around and come straight back to me, it'll come right back to me and stop." (Actually, he says, in this sense the electron is "more like a dog than a boomerang." The boomerang will keep going past you if you don't catch it, but a well-trained dog will sit by your side.)
Weld and colleagues demonstrated this effect using ultracold lithium atoms as stand-ins for the electrons. Instead of looking for atoms returning to their original position, the team studied the analogous situation for momentum, because that was relatively straightforward to create in the lab. The atoms were initially stationary, but after being given kicks from lasers to give them momenta, the atoms returned, on average, to their original standstill states, making a momentum boomerang.
Citations:
R. Sajjad et al. Observation of the quantum boomerang effect. Physical Review X. In press, 2022.
T. Prat, D. Delande and N. Cherroret. Quantum boomeranglike effect of wave packets in random media. Physical Review A. Vol. 99, February 2019, 023629. doi: 10.1103/PhysRevA.99.023629.
P.W. Anderson. Absence of diffusion in certain random lattices. Physical Review. Vol. 109, March 1958, p. 1492. doi: 10.1103/PhysRev.109.1492.