Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Introducing a Personal Boundary for Horizon Worlds and Venues

posted by martyb on Thursday February 10, @04:06PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the get-out-of-my-face^W-space dept.
News

upstart writes:

Introducing a Personal Boundary for Horizon Worlds and Venues:

Today, we're announcing Personal Boundary for Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues. Personal Boundary prevents avatars from coming within a set distance of each other, creating more personal space for people and making it easier to avoid unwanted interactions. Personal Boundary will begin rolling out today everywhere inside of Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues, and will by default make it feel like there is an almost 4-foot distance between your avatar and others. Over time, we'll continue to make improvements as we learn how this affects people's experiences.

[...] A Personal Boundary prevents anyone from invading your avatar's personal space. If someone tries to enter your Personal Boundary, the system will halt their forward movement as they reach the boundary. You won't feel it—there is no haptic feedback. This builds upon our existing hand harassment measures that were already in place, where an avatar's hands would disappear if they encroached upon someone's personal space.

Original Submission


«  DeepMind Says its New AI Coding Engine is as Good as an Average Human Programmer
Introducing a Personal Boundary for Horizon Worlds and Venues | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 10, @05:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 10, @05:02PM (#1220245)

    what if you need to punch a Nazi?

(1)