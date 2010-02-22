from the more-than-you'd-think dept.
Cost to rebuild US semiconductor manufacturing will keep growing:
As Washington debates spending $52 billion to start regaining America's former role as a leading semiconductor manufacturer, experts say the public and private cost over the next two decades may exceed 10 times that much—and some worry such spending may still not achieve the goal.
On Friday, the House passed the measure to appropriate the $52 billion in subsidies over five years, largely for grants to catalyze private companies' construction on U.S. soil of semiconductor fabrication factories, which are known as fabs. The Senate passed a similar bill last year. With President Joe Biden supporting the measure, some version of it may soon become law.
Some conservatives take issue with elements of the bill's semiconductor section and with other parts of the nearly 3,000-page House version. And others reject the very notion of such massive aid to private industry. But most members of Congress believe the spending is needed to ensure that the United States is not overly reliant on vulnerable overseas supplies of components that are nearly as critical as energy to both the global economy and U.S. national security.
The debate occurs amid a semiconductor shortage that is driving up inflation. It also comes as worries grow that Taiwan, where 92 percent of the world's high-end chips are made, could be invaded by China or that even a lesser crisis in that region could hamstring supplies that everyone from the Pentagon to General Motors relies upon.
But the long-term financial commitment that experts say would need to follow the $52 billion appropriation is rarely discussed.
Over the next two decades, the spending required from the public and private sectors to build and operate enough fabs to give America a reliable supply for most of its needs will probably exceed $500 billion, including the initial $52 billion, semiconductor policy experts at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies told CQ Roll Call this week. Other experts said that estimate is reasonable.
Still, many analysts emphasize that the government money must help companies defray not just the cost of building new fabs—which is the current focus—but also the more challenging part: the cost of operating them. Otherwise, they say, the scores of billions of dollars may be misspent.
"In many cases, the government throws money at something, and then it doesn't solve the problem, because the money was not allocated to the places it needed to be," said Bryan Clark, a Hudson Institute senior fellow who performs studies on microelectronics for the secretary of Defense. "This is just going to be another example of that."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 11, @03:21AM (3 children)
It took a government bureau to figure out that the longer our manufacturing sector is neglected, the more it will cost to rebuild? That isn't unique to semiconductors, it's true of our entire manufacturing base.
It's time we figured out the true cost of exporting our technology to China. We sold the next generation's heritage for a few baubles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @03:31AM (1 child)
The fascist wants big government to pick and choose winners, because he is anti-conservative and anti-capitalist (viz. anti-liberal).
But yet he is also anti-socialist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @03:42AM
Perhaps you should look for the definitions of the words you blithely toss around. Your talking points don't hang together.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @03:49AM
I can't remember how I phrased it, but I got in to this whole discussion way way back in the Perot days. I was an undergrad in engineering, and one of my house-mates was (perhaps a grad student) in the School of Commerce. This was at UVa. I said something like "we don't need them" in reference to China. He said "they don't need us". I was like, "that's loser talk", and some talk ensued about how I was ignorant and didn't understand the benefit of free trade and comparative advantage. As the years went by, I had similar discussions with people how possessed economics degrees. The schools of commerce and economics all over the country indoctrinated people in to this philosophy. It was cult-like. I could never square the concept of comparative advantage with what the history of commerce taught us about monopolies. It seemed plain to me that free trade would result in concentration of industry in one place or another, leading to monopoly and all the attendant shortcomings.
That Trump was pushing back on all that was one of the few positive aspects of his administration; but not enough for me to vote for him as he was obviously flawed in so many ways. He couldn't elucidate a contrary position to the prevailing policy dogma, and it's unlikely that anybody with respectable bone fides will; because expressions of such contrariness are suppressed in academia.
Future economists may finally come around, and find a way to analyze trade liberalization in such terms--a model that accounts for the effective "sale" of a nation's industry in exchange for cheap imported goods, and they may finally realize that it isn't necessarily a bargain, that tariffs and barriers are taxes that provide the benefit of ensuring there will be multiple competitors at the global scale. They'll probably give this person a Nobel Prize, but not in our lifetime.